Johnson, RSC urges House to hear ‘Abortion Survivors Protection’ bill amid Dems’ refusal

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday in the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Mike Johnson (R-La.) asked for unanimous consent to consider the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. Democrats refused to bring the measure to the floor.

“It is a shocking reality that the majority party in the people’s House refuses to allow a vote to protect the lives of newborn babies. For the 17th time, House Democrats denied our request to bring the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act to the floor. This bill simply affords infants born alive during a failed abortion attempt the same care any other newborn would receive,” Johnson said in an emailed statement. “I cannot comprehend how any person could justify standing in the way of these children and the lifesaving care of a physician — but that is the position of today’s Democratic party. My conservative colleagues and I will not give up on this issue, and we will continue to be a voice for the voiceless.”

Additionally, on Feb. 26, House Republicans offered a motion to recommit asking that if the previous question fail, the House be allowed to consider the bill. Again, all requests have been denied by Democrats.

A list of members who have asked that the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act be considered under unanimous consent and a video of each request can be found below: