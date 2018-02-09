Johnson stands against spending bill

Early Friday morning, Congress passed a colossal spending bill that will raise the debt ceiling and provide a 13 percent increase in across-the-board government spending. The deal will bust budgetary caps by $296 billion over two years, nearly four times the package passed in 2015 and nearly five times the package passed in 2013.

Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) released the following statement:

“Three days ago, the House Republican majority sent a bill to the Senate that fully funded all our military needs and other critical priorities without additional, unnecessary increases in federal spending. Unfortunately, the Senate sent back a bill that will expand our government and increase the federal deficit by as much as $1 trillion in the next year alone.

“Fiscal responsibility is a moral and national security imperative​, but politicians in Washington have voted to spend money they know we don’t have, sending the giant, insurmountable tab to our children and grandchildren. At some point, Washington has to stop this endless cycle of out-of-control deficit spending. I believe this is an immoral and cowardly abdication of our responsibility.”