Johnson on tax reform: ‘Republicans have fulfilled our promise’

The first major revision of the nation’s tax code in more than 30 years is on its way to President Trump’s desk for his signature today after the House of Representatives gave final approval with a 224-201 vote.

Rep. Mike Johnson, Dist. 4, released the following statement upon the final passage of tax reform legislation:

“After years of oppressive tax policies that have stunted economic growth and burdened our businesses and families, Republicans have fulfilled our promise to deliver real relief to the American people by sending this tax package to the president’s desk. The importance of this moment cannot be overstated. With the first comprehensive tax reform in 31 years, we will dramatically strengthen the U.S. economy and restore economic mobility and opportunity for hardworking individuals and families all across this country.”