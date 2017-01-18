As we usher in 2017 and the Bossier Chamber’s 70th year in this community, come network with us for an experience like no other; don’t miss northwest Louisiana largest networking event of the year!

You haven’t been to a business networking event until you have attended the Bossier Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Gala, which boasts nearly 700 business professionals all in one place for the business party of the year.

Held at the CenturyLink Center, the 69th annual gala is scheduled for January 31, 2017. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for networking and cocktails and the program will begin at 7 p.m.

The event, presented by Clay Young Enterprises, will also serve as a night for 2016 business awards to be presented to Bossier Chamber members, including the coveted Business of the Year and Business Person of the Year awards, which are sponsored by JP Morgan Chase.

Outgoing Chairman of the Board David Specht Jr. will pass the gavel to 2017 incoming Chair Terry Moore and new board members will be recognized as we also look forward to what the coming year will bring to northwest Louisiana.

Start your business year off right by meeting business leaders in your community, both the new and the established and make connections that will last all year through.

Individual tickets and corporate tables are still available. Contact the Chamber at (318) 746-0252 or go online to www.bossierchamber.com to purchase.

Lisa Johnson is President and CEO of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce