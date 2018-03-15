Johnson votes to protect students and stop school violence

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House of Representatives passed bipartisan legislation Wednesday to train students, school officials, and local law enforcement on how to recognize and respond quickly to warning signs and provide funding for technology to keep schools safe. The Student, Teachers, and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Act , supported by Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04), provides a multi-layered approach to identify threats and prevent violence from taking place on school grounds.

Rep. Johnson released the following statement:

“Ensuring our children’s safety is of the utmost importance, and we are acting in Congress to ensure students are protected while at school. Putting an end to school violence begins with noticing the warning signs and knowing how to proceed when they are present. The STOP School Violence Act educates students, school officials and local law enforcement on how to prevent tragedies before they happen. I am proud to have supported this legislation and look forward to continuing our efforts on this front.”