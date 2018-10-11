Johnson’s bill to cut red tape and regulation sent to President Trump’s desk

WASHINGTON – The United States Senate passed Representative Mike Johnson’s (LA-04) bill, the J. Bennett Johnston Waterway Extension Act of 2017, as part of S. 3020, the America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018.

Johnson’s bill extends the license period for three hydroelectric power projects on the Red River.

The legislation now heads to the president’s desk for his signature.

“Far too often, government red tape and excessive regulation delay or halt critical projects that can create jobs and grow the economy. We have experienced this in Louisiana’s Fourth District, specifically with three important projects that will assist our nation in achieving energy independence. Thankfully, the Senate recognized the importance of these efforts and passed my bill to ensure their progression,” said Johnson. “I look forward to receiving the president’s signature on this measure and to finally getting Louisiana businesses the certainty they need to forge ahead and provide economic opportunities and growth to our communities.”