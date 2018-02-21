Johnson’s Disclosing Foreign Influence Act gains support

The 9/11 Families and Survivors United for Justice Against Terrorism has submitted to Congress a letter of support for Rep. Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) legislation, H.R. 4170, the Disclosing Foreign Influence Act.

This bipartisan bill improves transparency and accountability by correcting overbroad, longstanding loopholes often exploited by foreign entities to conceal their efforts to influence U.S. government activities. The legislation has already passed the House Judiciary Committee and has a Senate companion, S.2039, introduced by Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

9/11 Families and Survivors United for Justice Against Terrorism is comprised of more then 9,000 victims’ family members and survivors dedicated to seeking justice, accountability and the truth regarding all perpetrators of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

An excerpt of the letter reads as follows:

“We write in strong support of H.R. 4170, the Disclosing Foreign Influence Act. We have watched in outrage and dismay as foreign actors and their agents in the United States have worked to undermine the rights of the September 11 community and we are very pleased to see that you have developed legislation that will increase transparency and empower the Department of Justice to respond to these abuses.”

Rep. Johnson released the following statement:

“It is outrageous that any avenue still exists for those directly affected by 9/11 to continue to suffer at the hands of foreign governments exploiting weaknesses in our laws. Unfortunately, their case is one of many. I am confident my legislation will restore transparency and accountability in our disclosure laws and help protect American citizens from foreign abuses. I thank the 9/11 Families & Survivors United for Justice Against Terrorism for their support and look forward to moving this critical bill forward.”

More information on the Disclosing Foreign Influence Act can be found here. Since its introduction, the bill has received support from across the political spectrum, including letters of public support from nine civil liberties groups encouraging all members of the House Judiciary Committee, in bipartisan spirit, to support and co-sponsor the legislation.