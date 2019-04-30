Judge Jeff Thompson sworn in for Second Circuit Court of Appeal

With his wife of 28 years, Toni, holding the family Bible, Judge Jeff Thompson was sworn in as the newest judge of the Second Circuit Court of Appeal Monday, April 29.

A ceremony was held for the seat that serves Louisiana’s 20 northernmost parishes, with Louisiana Supreme Court Associate Justice Scott Crichton administering the oath of office.

Having served on the 26th Judicial District Court since 2015, Judge Thompson was overwhelmingly elected to fill the vacancy of the court of appeal with 76 percent of the vote in the March 30 special election.

Former Bossier Mayor Don Jones, Richard Ray, Jim Johnson, Judge Jeff Thompson, and Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. (Courtesy photo)

A 1995 honor graduate of Tulane University School of Law, Judge Thompson practiced law in private practice prior to become District Judge. During his career Judge Thompson served as a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives in Bossier and has been active in numerous civic and business organizations in our area.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeal sat en banc for the investiture ceremony with Chief Judge Felicia Toney Williams and Judges Milton Moore, Frances Pittman, Janette Garrett, Shonda Stone, and Jimbo Stevens being present, as well as 26th Judicial District Court Chief Judge Michael Nerren and Judges Michael Craig, Lane Pittard, and Charles Jacobs, as well as retired judges Ford Stinson and Bruce Bolin. Also in attendance were Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin, Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart and Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.

Master of Ceremonies and former Bossier City Mayor Don Jones welcomed the overflow crowd and the invocation was provided by Jim Johnson. Justice Crichton was introduced by local attorney Richard Ray.

Judge Thompson and his wife Toni have two children, their daughter Lillie, who is a sophomore at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, and Rowe, a sophomore at Benton High School.