Junior League to host second annual King Cake Classic 5K, 10K

The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier will host the second annual King Cake Classic 5K, 10K, and Run for the Beads Fun Run at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. The King Cake Classic provides a festive and active way to celebrate Mardi Gras.

This family-friendly celebration will feature live music by Shreveport Second Line Brass Band, kids’ activities, and a slice of Lowder King Cake for runners at the finish line. Food will be available for purchase from Ki Mexico. Costumes are welcomed and encouraged.

There will prizes given to race winners and other categories, including “best float” (most festive stroller). Race routes begin and end at Centenary Gold Dome and will take runners through Historic Highland and Broadmoor neighborhoods.

Sponsors of this event include Swoop, DSLD, Pediatric Dental Partners, Lowder King Cakes, Lang Orthodontics, Red Ball Oxygen, Southern Roots Dentistry, Red River Bank and more.

Register is available online at https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Shreveport/KingCake. Not a runner? You can still sign up as a sleep in participate to receive a race T-shirt.

Follow our Facebook event page for more details: https://www.facebook.com/events/123283861698052/