Police Juror Wanda Bennett will not seek reelection

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

A long-serving Bossier Parish Police Juror will not seek reelection.

During the jury’s Feb. 20 meeting, Dist. 3 Representative Wanda Bennett told fellow jurors and attendees she will not be seeking reelection in the fall.

“I feel like this is a good time, the best time for me to let this be known, so that the people who are considering running for District 3, (will have the) time to put their campaign together,” Bennett said.

Following her surprising announcement, Jack “Bump” Skaggs, Police Juror for District 5, offered a heartfelt message regarding her announcement.

“Ms. Wanda, this is awful news to the jury. I personally want to thank you for all that you have done, including being my mentor,” Skaggs said.

Bennett has held the District 3 seat since 2008. She successfully defeated challengers to keep her seat in 2012 and was reelected to a third term without opposition in 2016.