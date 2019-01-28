Jury to hold public hearing on south Bossier bridge

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

South Bossier land owners are urged to attend the February 20 Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting to share their opinions on a damaged bridge in the area.

The police jury wants to hear from residents living near the bridge over Flat River near Pool Road in south Bossier.

In 2015 parish officials fixed the 140-foot bridge. After a flood only a year later, waters destroyed the bridge.

“After the flood of 2016, we noticed the walls to the new bridge collapsed. The bridge is impassible to vehicles and anyone walking across it. Due to safety, I closed it,” said Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford.

The problem is that crossing the bridge is the only way land owners and oil field workers can reach property on the other side.

After surveying the damaged bridge, Bossier officials then submitted documentation to FEMA for funds to replace the bridge again.

“We worked with FEMA to prove it was damaged by the flood,” Ford said.

Although funding from FEMA has been approved, land owners are upset. They want the bridge removed, not replaced.

Wanting to hear from land owners regarding this particular bridge and what they would like to see done has led to the public hearing.

“We will send notice to the land owners and they can come and speak at the Feb 20 public meeting. The police jury will look at the facts and listen to what the land owners want and decide what to do,” Ford said.