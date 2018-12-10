Just call AHS the ‘Great Debators’

You do not want to get into an argument with the Airline High School Debate Team. The team has had a great year, placing at two debate tournaments just recently.

They competed at the Southside High Debate Tournament in Lafayette, where junior Bhavani Tivakaran and senior Chloe Brown placed 2nd in Advanced Policy Debate. Junior Anaya Rapley and freshman Nate Rich placed 3rd in Novice Policy Debate.

The AHS Debate Team especially shined at Bolton High School, where Chloe Brown and Bhavani Tivakaran placed 1st in Advanced Policy Debate. Cameron Abrams and Shannon Mathers took 3rd place honors in Advanced Policy Debate. Emmitt Antwine was the 2nd place finisher – and first time competitor — in Extemporaneous Speaking. It was also Avery Colle’s first time to compete and she won 3rd place in Junior Oral Interpretation.