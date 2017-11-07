Kelvin Brown to serve life term in prison

Kelvin Dewayne Brown II, of Benton, formally was sentenced Tuesday to a life term in prison for the slaying almost three years ago of a former romantic partner.

Brown, 29, was found guilty Nov.1 in a bench trial before Caddo District Court Judge John D. Mosely Jr., the same judge who sentenced him. The term must be served at hard labor, with no possibility of probation, parole or reduction of sentence.

Brown was ruled guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Alicia West, 33, on Dec. 6, 2014, shortly after the couple broke up. Her throat was slashed and she later died at University Health.

Many of West’s family members were present in court for imposition of the mandatory sentence, including her mother, father and aunt. Several friends and advocates for victims of domestic violence attended as well.

The defense stated that it intends to file a Notice of Appeal, which is entirely routine and expected. Brown did not speak.

Assistant district attorneys Britney A. Green and Ron Christopher Stamps prosecuted. Brown was defended by Michelle Andrepont.