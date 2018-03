WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) issued the following statement today about the passing of Saints and Pelicans owner, Tom Benson:

“My prayers are with Tom’s wife, Gayle, and their family during this difficult time. A true New Orleanian, Tom Benson ensured the survival of the Saints and the Pelicans through hard work, perseverance, and passion. He’s left a lasting legacy.”