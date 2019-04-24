Kerr Students to reap what they sow with school garden

School gardens are a great way for children to learn about nutrition and that is exactly what R.V. Kerr Elementary is working on.

The school received a grant from the LSU Ag Center to implement a school garden. There are many benefits to a school garden. Students will taste and learn about healthy foods, develop teamwork skills as they learn how to grow veggies, and learn to value the work of the people who grow the food we eat.

They have transplanted cucumbers and squash, added some pollinator plants and will soon transplant tomatoes.











