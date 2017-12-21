Bob and Beth Collins are in the business of making people happy.

It’s easy to see why, too. Their red suits, white hair and jolly personalities have made this couple well-known in the community.

“Three hundred and sixty five days of the year, I am Santa,” Bob Collins said.

Bob and Beth Collins are known as Santa Bob and Mrs. Beth Claus, The Professional Magic Couple. They are seen this time of year wearing their traditional Christmas attire, made by a prominent costume designer in Hollywood, CA.

The Bossier Press-Tribune reached out to Bossier Elementary School to find out what questions their students had for Santa. The following is a Q&A with Santa (Bob Collins).

Mrs. Hooper’s PreK Class:

Q: What do your reindeer like to eat?

A: The Reindeer love carrots and lettuce best along with fresh water……but they also love dried oatmeal as a treat.

Mrs. Matlock’s PreK Class?

Q: What does Santa like to eat?

A: Santa loves cookies of course, especially chocolate chip. But I am always happy to try anything new.

Mrs. Dulaney’s Kindergarten Class:

Q: What is your favorite thing about living at the North Pole?

A: Santa can hear everything clear up in the North Pole. Elves help me listen, on a quiet summer night you can hear even a whimper. And there’s snow…lots and lots of snow!!

Mrs. Haddad’s Kindergarten Class:

Q: How many stops do you have to make?

A: This is how it works; the elf secretaries keep exact records of all children by country, by state or province, by city or town, by house or apartment building, by bedroom,and by bed. These records are used to plan the delivery route and gift distribution. It’s very exacting work, and 284 Elves work in that department year round.

Mrs. Tran’s Kindergarten Class?

Q: What is your favorite kind of cookie to eat?

A: My favorite cookie is chocolate chip but I really do love all cookies.

By Amanda Simmons