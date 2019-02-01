Kingston neighborhood park plans progressing

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Residents near Kingston Elementary are closer to receiving two new neighborhood parks.

Parish Administrator Bill Altimus said he was approached by Bossier Schools regarding some property around Kingston Elementary last year.

“The school board gave us an opportunity to swap land that they owned in front of the elementary school, and in return the police jury would do some work for them with parking lots,” Altimus said.

He added that the jury is very aware of the neighborhoods in the area and those families’ desire to have a green space.

“The jury is very interested in the growth in north bossier, especially around the Kingston area,” Altimus said.

The police jury plans to use two acres on the south side of campus and eight acres to the west of campus along Willow Chute Bayou to build outdoor recreational areas.

Awaiting the design plans, Altimus says there will be a walking trail around the perimeter and open green space for recreational activities. There could also be a pavilion and bathrooms.

Altimus said the jury may consider playground equipment later on, but not in the initial development. Both areas would be maintained by the parish.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to do something really good for our quality of life,” Altimus said. “I know this will be very popular in that area, especially with the continued development there.”

The cooperative endeavor agreement paperwork between the parish and Bossier schools are very close to being finalized. Once that’s done, Altimus said it will be brought before the jury and talks will occur regarding the next steps.

“I think within the next month or two we will have everything finalized as far as the agreement, and also a plan on what we can do there,” he added. “Potentially, we can start doing something on it this summer.”

Altimus pointed out the work that the jury has done over the years for including parks to the area and thanks the Bossier Parish School Board’s willingness to collaborate on the project.

“Probably 15 years ago, we had no parks. So, the jury has done a lot of work in the park area because it’s a quality of life thing,” he said. “Collaboration between the police jury and school board on this project is a win for them and certainly a win for us.”