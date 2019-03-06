Krewe de les Femmes Mystique holds parade for children at Pierre Bossier Mall

Krewe de les Femmes Mystique’s Fat Tuesday Children’s Mardi Gras Parade was held March 5 at Pierre Bossier Mall. The free event featured various krewe members from the Ark-La-Tex, local law enforcement agencies, school groups, and marching units in a family-friendly environment.

Previously hosted by the Krewe of Aesclapius, this was the third year of the Krewe de les Femmes Mystique’s event.

Bossier Press-Tribune was a part of the parade again this year with Publisher Randy Brown providing his own vehicle in the parade.



Krewe de les Femmes Mystique is an all-women Krewe, providing community service and support with an emphasis on helping women and children.

You can see more photos below: