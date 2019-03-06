Home Life Community Krewe de les Femmes Mystique holds parade for children at Pierre Bossier...

Krewe de les Femmes Mystique holds parade for children at Pierre Bossier Mall

By
Sean Green
-
212
0

Krewe de les Femmes Mystique’s Fat Tuesday Children’s Mardi Gras Parade was held March 5 at Pierre Bossier Mall. The free event featured various krewe members from the Ark-La-Tex, local law enforcement agencies, school groups, and marching units in a family-friendly environment.

Previously hosted by the Krewe of Aesclapius, this was the third year of the Krewe de les Femmes Mystique’s event.

Bossier Press-Tribune was a part of the parade again this year with Publisher Randy Brown providing his own vehicle in the parade.

Krewe de les Femmes Mystique is an all-women Krewe, providing community service and support with an emphasis on  helping women and children. 

You can see more photos below: