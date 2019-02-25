Krewe of Barkus and Meoux celebrates 20th anniversary with pet parade in Bossier City

Krewe of Barkus and Meoux celebrates 20th anniversary with pet parade in...

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

The 20th annual Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Mardi Gras parade for pets was held on Sunday, Feb. 24, at 2000 Reeves Marine Drive in Bossier City.

The theme of the 2019 Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Pet Parade was “Steampunk Pups and Futuristic Felines.”

The pet serving as the 2019 Grand Marshal was Margo.

Parade day activities included judging of registered pets for prizes in such categories as Best Dressed, Best interpretation of Theme and Pet/Owner Lookalike.

The Krewe of Barkus and Meoux, also known as “The Animal Krewe,” was formed in Shreveport-Bossier City in 1999 with the purpose of hosting year-round fundraising activities to support regional spay and neuter programs.

You can see a gallery of images from the parade below: