The Krewe of Gemini will introduce its new royal court at the 30-year anniversary Royalty Coronation on Aug. 18 at Horseshoe Riverdome in Bossier City.

The event is from 6 p.m. to midnight, with a seated dinner beginning at 7:30 p.m. Gemini XXX Captain Mary Ann Edens will present her royal court at 8 p.m. The court is kept secret until the night of the Coronation when the names of the King and Queen, Dukes and Duchesses and Princes and Princesses are revealed.

The Coronation is open to the public; admission includes a seated dinner, cash bar, silent auction and live music by The Boomers. Dress is Black Tie/Formal. Tickets are $65 per person and must be purchased in advance and no later than Aug. 10.

Purchase tickets online at www.kreweofgemini.com. For more information, contact lindafrost6@gmail.com. Tickets sales will not be available at the door.

The Krewe of Gemini is the original parading Krewe in modern times in Shreveport and Bossier City, La. The KOG is a nonprofit volunteer organization including members from all walks of life who enjoy promoting the Mardi Gras spirit in Louisiana.