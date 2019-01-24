Krewe of Gemini events kick off with XXX Grand Bal and Tableau

The public is invited to the Krewe of Gemini events beginning next month.

The Bossier City-based krewe will hold its XXX Grand Bal and Tableau February 16 at the Shreveport Convention Center.

This elaborate and spectacular event will feature the Gemini XXX Royal Court as they make their debut in extravagant costumes aligned with this year’s theme, “Gemini’s World Adventure.”

Every year a new theme and new Royalty are selected by the Captain of the Krewe. The Tableau is a presentation of the Royalty. Some Royals wear elaborate feathered collar pieces that weigh as much as 60 pounds and can tower 10 feet above the wearer’s head.

The black-tie affair promises a fun-filled evening of food, open bar and live entertainment with SVK Band, a high-energy variety showcase party band out of Houston, Texas.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the tableau begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $100 each and available online at www.kreweofgemini.com.

The grand marshal for “Gemini’s World Adventure” 30-year anniversary parade is Dr. Donald Mack, a prominent pediatric physician in Shreveport and the founder of the KTBS 3/St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

The parade is March 2, beginning at 4 p.m. on Clyde Fant Parkway in downtown Shreveport.

Throughout his career, Dr. Mack relied on St. Jude to treat young patients with cancer and other life-threatening diseases and was the first doctor to send an out-of-state patient to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. His inspiration for the St. Jude Dream Home project led to a nationwide expansion that has raised more than more than $400 million for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tenn.

The first KTBS 3/St. Jude Dream Home was constructed in Shreveport in 1991. Locally, the fundraiser has grown from a $120,000 project over the years to an annual fundraiser, raising more than $33 million for the hospital.

Dr. Mack, now retired, has served the community as a pediatrician for more than 50 years.

He is the recipient of numerous medical and philanthropy awards and he has been involved in many medical and civic organizations.

The Krewe of Gemini is the original parading Krewe in modern times in Shreveport and Bossier City, La. The KOG is a nonprofit volunteer organization including members from all walks of life who enjoy promoting the Mardi Gras spirit in Louisiana. The Krewe supports community outreach projects throughout the year such as the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank, Toys for Tots, Adopt a School Program and hospital visits.

Upcoming Krewe of Gemini events: