Krewe of Gemini Float Loading XXX

The Krewe of Gemini welcomed the public at it’s 30th annual Float Loading Party on Friday, March 1 held at the Gemini Den, 2101 E. Texas St., Bossier City.

In addition to catching extra beads, the public enjoyed food, socializing and the opportunity to see the decretive floats up-close and meet Krewe members.

Karen Baker, current Gemini XXX Queen, said, “I am honored to be representing such an amazing Krewe this year as its Queen Gemini XXX. I respect the traditions and history of the Krewe, and those that got us to be 30 years old.”

See photos below: