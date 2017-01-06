The Krewe of Gemini will bring in the 28th year of Mardi Gras Saturday night with other area Krewes at its annual 12th Night Celebration at the Bossier Civic Center, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The theme is “Denim and Diamonds.” Tickets can be purchased at the door for $40, and attendees must be 21 years old or older.

The Krewe of Gemini will start the day with a 12th Night Mass at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 4300 North Market Street at 9 am. Following the service there will be King Cake and Coffee in the Activity Center.

Presentation of the all Krewe’s Royalty will begin at 7 p.m. The entertainment for the evening will be “Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs”.

Krewe of Gemini is the oldest parading Krewe in the Ark-La-Tex. Their next event will be a General Membership meeting at 2101 East Texas Street, Bossier City on Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m.