Krewe of Gemini XXXI to hold Theme Announcement on May 11

The Krewe of Gemini XXXI will hold its Theme Announcement May 11, 7– 11 p.m., at Margaritaville’s Paradise Theater, 777 Margaritaville Way, Bossier City.

Chris Stansell, Captain of Gemini XXXI, is excited to announce the theme for Gemini XXXI for the Grand Parade set for February 22, 2020 in Shreveport.

“Theme Announcement is the kick off for a very special Gemini XXXI parade that has been over a year in the making,” said Stansell.

The announcement starts promptly at 8 p.m. Media are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes prior to the announcement.

The Krewe of Gemini is the first parading Krewe in modern times in Shreveport and Bossier City, LA. The KOG is a nonprofit volunteer organization including members from all walks of life who enjoy promoting the Mardi Gras spirit in Louisiana.