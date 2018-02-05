The College of Engineering and Science at Louisiana Tech University has announced its 2018 Distinguished Alumni.

Each year, academic programs in the College select honorees who exemplify the Louisiana Tech tradition of excellence, are recognized as industry and community leaders, and serve as excellent role models for future engineers and scientists.

“We are extremely proud to recognize our distinguished alumni,” Hisham Hegab, dean of the College, said. “These individuals have achieved many amazing accomplishments during their careers and are excellent examples for our current students of what an engineering and science education at Louisiana Tech can enable them to do.”

The recipients were recognized recently at a dinner reception at Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant. Faculty and staff from Tech and the College celebrated with the honorees and their families.

The honorees for each program follow.

Biomedical Engineering: Dr. David Tong, vice president of Cardiac Technologies and president of Tong Labs, Houston.

Chemical Engineering: David Rentrop, retired plant manager and operations director, WR Grace, Lake Charles.

Chemistry: Chad Williams, retired ExxonMobil and managing partner, D&W Global Energy and Associates, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Civil Engineering: James Franklin, retired vice president and general manager, McDermott International, Covington.

Computer Science: Dr. Mike O’Neal, professor and former chair of computer science program, Louisiana Tech, and founder and chief scientist, Network Foundation Technologies, Ruston.

Construction Engineering Technology: Doug Carnahan, sole proprietor of DECSolutions, director of Merrick and Company, Larkspur, Colorado.

Electrical Engineering: George W. Levert, retired founding partner of Kinetic Ventures, Atlanta.

Electrical Engineering Technology: Sam Wallace, associate vice president of administration and facilities, Louisiana Tech, Ruston.

Industrial Engineering: Stanley Whitman, retired Danaher Corporation, Greensboro, North Carolina

Mathematics: Glenda Canady Burnley, retired computer analyst, Riverwood International Corporation, Monroe.

Mechanical Engineering: Rick Louden, retired founder of Denali Oil & Gas, Houston and Many.

Physics: Dr. Robert Vincent, senior consultant, Satelytics, Inc., professor emeritus at Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio.

For more information about the Distinguished Alumni Awards, please contact the College’s Office of Development at 318.257.4971 or gary@latech.edu.