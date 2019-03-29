LABI Legislative Outlook to offer perspective on upcoming session

Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) President & CEO Stephen Waguespack is coming to northwest Louisiana to offer the perspective of the statewide business community on the upcoming legislative session.

From taxes to the legal climate to new mandates on business, this event will offer employers insight on what’s ahead as the state begins another active legislative session.

This Legislative Outlook is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10 at Margaritaville Resort and Casino. The Bossier Chamber is co-hosting the event with LABI and partners the Greater Minden Chamber, Greater Shreveport Chamber and the Shreveport-Bossier African-American Chamber of Commerce.



Waguespack also will touch on:

Early care and education funding in the state budget

Infrastructure issues in Louisiana

Changes on the horizon to reduce auto insurance rates

The October elections

The movement for a constitutional convention

Ride-share laws in Louisiana

