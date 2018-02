From LADOTD:

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, the I-220 westbound left lane between mile markers 8 & 10 (bridge over Red River) into Bossier Parish will be closed from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

This lane closure is necessary for the contractor to hang overhead signs related to the I-49 Segment K project that is currently under construction.