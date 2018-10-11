LADOTD announces upcoming closures on I-20 East near Hamilton Road in Bossier City

From LADOTD:

Motorists are advised that beginning on Monday, Oct 15th, 2018 at 6:00 am, Eastbound I-20 over Westerfield St. and Union Pacific Railroad, just east of Hamilton Road, the outside lane will be closed. The I-20 eastbound on ramp from Hamilton Road and the I-20 eastbound off ramp to LA 3 (Benton Road), Exit 20B, will remain open.

This work is expected to last approximately 14 days.

This work is to replace the east bridge end and roadway approach to the bridge.

Restriction/Permits: None

Alternate Routes: None.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking or biking near an active work zone.

