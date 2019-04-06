Weekend repairs for I-20 East in Bossier City

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 9:00 p.m., I-20 eastbound over Westerfield Street and Union Pacific Railroad in Bossier City will be temporarily reduced to one lane of traffic.

Additionally the on-ramp from Diamond Jacks Blvd./Hamilton Road to I-20 eastbound will be closed.

This traffic configuration will last continuously until Monday, April 8, 2019 at 6:00 a.m.

These closures are related to the ongoing I-20 overpass rehabilitation project in Bossier Parish.

Alternate route: Diamond Jacks Blvd/Hamilton Road to Barksdale Blvd. to I-20