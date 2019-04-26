Lane closed on I-20 westbound over Westerfield St. and UP Railroad in Bossier

Lane closed on I-20 westbound over Westerfield St. and UP Railroad in...

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Friday, May 3, 2019 at 9 p.m., I-20 westbound over Westerfield Street and Union Pacific Railroad in Bossier Parish will be reduced to one lane of traffic, closing the three adjacent outside lanes.

Additionally, the on-ramps from both Benton Road and Barksdale Blvd. to I-20 westbound will be closed.

This traffic configuration will last continuously until Monday, May 6, 2019 at 6 a.m.

These closures are related to the ongoing I-20 overpass rehabilitation project in Bossier Parish.

An alternate route is Barksdale Blvd. to Hamilton Road/Diamond Jacks Boulevard to I-20.

