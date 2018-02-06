Lane closures on I-220 to being Monday to install barriers

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Monday, Feb. 12, there will be intermittent closures of the inside lanes of I-220 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 0.00 (I-20 interchange) to mile marker 3.00 (Cross Lake Bridge) in Caddo Parish and from mile marker 7.00 (North Market) to mile marker 17.00 (I-20 interchange).

This lane closure is necessary to install cable barrier components throughout the median of the interstate.

All work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and is expected to last approximately 30 calendar days.

Alternate Route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking or biking near an active work zone.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-800-ROAD-511 (1-800-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.