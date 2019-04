Lane extension planned for Benton Road southbound at Kingston Road in Bossier

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Friday, April 26, 2019, work will begin to extend the southbound turn lane onto Kingston Road from LA 3 (Benton Road) in Bossier Parish.

Please be aware that intermittent lane closures may be necessary as work begins on this project.

This project is being managed by the Bossier Parish Police Jury. For more information, please contact the BPPJ at (318) 965-2329.