The new year is here, which means area nonprofits are getting ready for one of the community’s largest philanthropic events: Give For Good.

The 24-hour online giving day is a challenge for north Louisiana organizations to raise as much money as they can in one day. The incentive? With bonus dollars issued from the Lagniappe Fund and nearly $25,000 in prizes, nonprofits have the chance to take home even more unrestricted funds.

In 2017, Give For Good raised more than $1.6 million for the community in just one day. There were 173 participating groups last year, and the event brought in nearly 2,000 donors from across the country.

The website, giveforgoodnla.org, is a one-stop shop for philanthropists and the experience is no different from online shopping. Supporters can find their favorite programs and discover new causes, donate to multiple organizations at one time, and watch the impact of their contributions on the leaderboard that displays up-to-the-minute numbers of total funds raised.

Nonprofits have until Jan. 19 to put their hat in the ring at giveforgoodnla.org. The event is open to 501(c)3 public charities that provide services in north Louisiana. More information, a full list of eligibility requirements, and FAQs can be found on the Give For Good website.

This year’s event will take place from midnight to midnight on May 1. For more information, contact The Community Foundation at giveforgood@cfnla.org or (318) 221-0582. More information can also be found at giveforgoodnla.org.

The Community Foundation’s mission is to strengthen communities through philanthropy. By bringing together fund donors, their financial advisors and nonprofit agencies, the Foundation is a powerful catalyst for building charitable giving and effecting positive change in our area. Through the generosity and vision of our family of donors, both past and present, the Foundation has granted more than $74 million to vital nonprofit organizations since our inception.