Last member of drug conspiracy arrested at Bossier City casino sentenced to 10 years

United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that the last defendant in a Shreveport methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison.

Carlos Delarosa, 22, of Dallas, Texas, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. on one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

According to the guilty pleas, Delarosa traveled on March 29, 2017 from Dallas to Shreveport with 454 grams of methamphetamine. He distributed some of the methamphetamine to co-defendant Christopher Hudson, 22, of Greenwood. Hudson later traveled to a Shreveport casino and was arrested. After a brief investigation, law enforcement agents arrested Delarosa in addition to co-defendants Amone Louangamath, 42, of Shreveport, and Daniel Koelemay, 41, of Bossier City, at a casino in Bossier City. Upon Delarosa’s arrest, agents found a drug ledger inside his front right pants pocket. Agents found Louangamath carrying a black bag that contained methamphetamine in clear plastic bags, two cell phones, digital scales and $3,250.

Agents also found 196.9 grams of methamphetamine, 33.7 grams of powder cocaine and a .9 mm Makarov semi-automatic handgun with seven rounds of ammunition in a safe in Delarosa’s hotel room. Delarosa admitted to transporting methamphetamine to Shreveport on five separate occasions. On three occasions, he told agents that he transported a total of 756 grams and on two occasions transported a total of 1 kilogram.

The three other defendants previously pleaded guilty to the conspiracy count. Koelmay and Hudson were each sentenced on Nov. 20, 2017 to 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Louangamath was sentenced on Feb. 28 to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

The DEA and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille M. Gilreath is prosecuting the case.