Legacy Elementary is inviting you to pull up a chair and “Be Our Guest” at this year’s Drama Club production.

Their show is based on the classic fairytale “Beauty and the Beast,” but with a twist. The storyline will be easily recognized and they’ve added some parts to make it their own.

Showtimes for “Be Our Guest” will be at 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 4, at the Airline High School auditorium. Tickets are $5 or $7 at the door.

The show is co-directed by Legacy teachers Britney Bass and Kara Reeh. The cast of all third, fourth and fifth grade students have been working hard to learn their lines, find their costumes and perfect their roles for the stage.

Bass said everyone who tried out for the show was cast for a part that would highlight their specific talents.

“There are no small parts in this show. Every child plays an important role in the story,” Bass said. “We’re finding more talent in our students than we knew they had. It’s amazing to see them perform together.”

Legacy has partnered with Airline High School for this exciting production.

Bass personally thanked Legacy’s administrators, Airline High School’s drama department, Susan Hartsfield, Kathleen Sommer-Hertlein, Elizabeth Benoit and all of the Legacy parents for their support with this year’s show.

The “Be Our Guest” cast includes Baylor Bass as Belle, Witten VanHoy as the Beast, Mason Moody as Gaston, Jacob Rayford as LeFou, Emersyn Disotell as Mrs. Potts, Evyn Bauldin as Chip, Madelyn Stringer as Cogsworth, Lucas Spinney as Lumiere, Addison Bell as Maureen, Daryn Bauldin as Babette, Tiffany Fort as Wardrobe, Claire Allen, Makenna Braniff, Hilary Aguillard, Lainey Clark, Paige Walker, Katie Poole, Emma Stringer, Reagan O’Mara, Aubrey Weir, Karlee Doty, Avery Brignac, Taylor Cary, Sophia McKennan, Annabelle Kosik, Isabella Brasher, Ellen Dart, Lyndsey Burden, Lacey Wiggins, Audrey Liles, Blair Founds, Lauren Douglas, Emerson VanHoy, Riley O’Mara, Madison Sanchez, Calyn Cox, Makayla Cuttie, Wi’lani Harris, Ainsley Laval, Autumn Morse, Hannah Sims, Ava Russell, Lydia Shoalmire, Lydia Barnes, Camille Yarnell, Ethan Randle, Kendal Brice, Alia Awawfa, Baylor Hatten, Avery Foster, Lexi LeFranc, James Elijah Green, Evey Bamburg, Brynn Malone, Leila Dean, Olivia Wren Clifton, Landry Pruitt, Emma Keener, Lilly Kehoe, Isabella Echegoyen, Lexi Gabucci and Lily Murphy.

