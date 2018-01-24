The Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council (LYAC) is accepting applications for membership from high school students who have an interest in representing the voices of other young people around the state. LYAC is a yearly appointed body composed entirely of students that address issues affecting the youth of Louisiana.

The purpose of LYAC is to facilitate the communication between youth and the legislature and to give students a unique opportunity to be involved in the workings of state government. The council studies and addresses issues of importance to young people, including education, community service, employment, strategies to increase youth participation in government, safe environments for youth, substance abuse, underage drinking, and youth health and physical fitness, as well as other issues.

Members of the council are selected from a wide pool of applicants from around the state who display a strong interest in civic involvement. The 31-member body includes three student members selected from each of the congressional districts. Applicants must be between the age of 14 and 19 and enrolled in a public or private high school, a home school, or participating in a GED skills program during the 2018-2019 school year.

The deadline for applications is March 22. The application may be accessed at http://civiced.louisiana.gov/default_LYAC.aspx. All applicants are required to submit two recommendation letters and short essay questions. For additional information please contact Megan Bella at bellam@legis.la.gov or (225) 342-2362.