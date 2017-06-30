On Independence Day, or the fourth of July, we celebrate the birth of the greatest nation in the world. We have parades, we cook out, we have firework displays and we enjoy the greatest of patriotic days. We must remember how God has blessed America. In our Independence Day celebration, we should thank God for all His Blessings that He provided so abundantly for us.

Thirteen British colonies fought for and won our Independence. In the late-1700s the thirteen British’s colonies on the east coast of America rebelled from the British government because of oppression and lack of freedom. After the failure of trying to reconcile their difference, the thirteen colonies joined together and formally declared their independence from the British Crown on July 4th 1776. After several years of bloody conflict, the colonies won their independence in 1783. In 1787, the colonies established our U. S. Constitution that created a national government and established our basic rights.

The U. S. was founded on biblical principles. Many signers of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were Christians. The founding and the beginning of the U. S. was under divine providence and we should never forget this. The United States is the greatest country in the world because of its freedoms, opportunities and faith in God.

French writer and diplomat Alexis de Tocqueville, after visiting America in 1831, said “I sought for the greatness of the United States in her commodious harbors, her ample rivers, her fertile fields, and boundless forests—and it was not there. I sought for it in her rich mines, her vast world commerce, her public school system, and in her institutions of higher learning— and it was not there. I looked for it in her democratic Congress and her matchless Constitution—and it was not there. Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits flame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power. America is great because America is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great!”

America is great because of its generosity. When disasters occur across the world, America is there to help. When the world is threatened by tyrants, America is there to help. After many wars, America is there to help the people rebuilt their lives and country. America has been the protector of the world. Israel survival depends on the support of America. America has been a savior of the world by the divine providence of God.

Who are Americans? Americans come from all ethnicity groups. They love their country and support it. Americans use their freedoms to achieved great things and share it with other people. Americans have freedom to worship their God as they please. Americans appreciate their government of the people, by the people and for the people. Our freedoms are being challenged as never before. We have some who think that freedom is to do whatever you want without responsibility. We must turn back to our basic values; accountability, responsibility, treating our neighbors as we would like to be treated and returning to biblical guidelines.

Our freedoms are not free; it requires taking responsibility for our actions and speaking up for our American values. We must show respect for our country and appreciate the blood shed by so many to protect our freedoms. We must speak up and challenge those that try to degrade our country. Our freedoms and God’s blessings can only be achieved by following His guidelines. People of faith must “Wake up” and be active.

Huey P. O’Neal, USAF-Ret.

West Monroe