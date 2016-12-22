Each year, the Bossier Press-Tribune lends a hand in local children trying to reach Santa Claus by publishing letters.

Below you’ll find a ton of messages that haven’t been edited by the BPT. Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa,

Can you get me a toy and the powerpuff grils toy in a nicholas. and merry christmas santa. I miss you santa.

Love, Selina

Dear Santa,

I would like a bike, doll, a blue sweter, plush that is a lion, a Junie B. Jones book, a robot, pers, candy cane jacket, grem-x, emoje pillow, fake glass, a train, plian, basket ball and goll, football, a raido, head-phones, posters of Mine craft and roblox and mine craft story-mode, mine craft pig hat.

Love, Alexis

Dear Santa,

What I want for chrismis is a phono and maybe a drone whit a cemberu on it and a little plask preset and a cupoter and a nerf gun and maybe a dog not a toy dog a real live dog so I can play whit. And can I get a minecraft spushy spider and maybe a minecraft book.

yor firend, Rigo

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa! I’m Benjamin and I’m 8 years old. What I want for Christmas is a train. My favorite memory of Christmas in that we get together as a whole entire family. LOL! Tell Donnie that we’ll miss him and we wish him a very good holiday of Christmas and to you! I also want a phone!

Love, Benjamin Beaudean

Dear Santa,

My name is Halie Brown. Now I’m sure your very busy with all your little elves. This time though im not writing a christmas list to the north pole. I’m going to write about how much I appreciate you and your elves making all the toys for all the little children in the world. I really appreciate you and the elves doing that for us children. It brings love and hope into our heart. So I wanted to thank you Santa. Thank you so much.

Love, Halie Brown

Dear Santa,

I’m Joshua for chrismes I whant a 3Ds, a Jack frost costom, a skooter, the rest of the Herry Potter books, the other diurey of a Wimpy kid books, web shooters, a spiter-man cafaner, lots of snow, and my femily and friends together for the holidy.

Love, Joshua

Dear Santa,

I want a snow bord and a new games for the PS4 and new games for my will and I want a new brick and a new book and some monny and a cat and a dog a sling shot and a schooter and a gift chard to toys r us and I want a gowt and a caml and a toy army man and legos and pockemon and and socer ball and a soocer net and a football and a football gole and a new baby cat and a new baby dog.

Love, Gavin Liming

Dear Santa,

I what for christmas is a phone and a ipaed and a toy for girl clothes and i want a bike and a toy car and a doll house and doll and i want a Jans sice is 9-10 and i want nails a lot of nail toys and money and hide it and i want braslets.

Love, Arrovah

Dear Santa,

I realy like your work on making toys for other kids and all your hard work for kids. I want a xbox, call of duty black ops 3, and injustice 2. Please send me those few gifts and please fill my stocking. Thank you for your kindness and your love.

Sincerly, Will

Dear Santa

My name is ayden can I please call you caus so I have an elf thats yours I named him Joe like gi Joe but I should have put an A in it sense thats my favorite letter oh can you get me minecraft for chrismas if you don’t like jengerdread cookies just tell me what you like and ill make it.

love Ayden

Good morning Santa,

Can you give me a American doll? Please, I want on bad. That’s my favorite thing. Please give me that. I will be so happy and surprised.

Your friend,

Jazmine

Dear Santa,

I want a toy makeup for my sister. She is 10 years old. For me, I want a dress. I am 7 years old.

Your friend,

Yerania

Dear Santa,

Good morning. I want a skooter that goes by itself. i want it because it looks good. I want it pink please. Thanks

Your friend,

Evelyn Lozano-Santos

Dear Santa,

I really want a robot dog because I never had one before. Please can I get a robot dog please Santa.

Your friend,

Niang Nel

Dear Santa,

I want a Baby Alive for Christmas because I can play momy with Kaniya.

Your friend,

Kerrington

Dear Santa,

I Really Really want a Toy Sonic from Sonic X. Please Santa. Thanks Santa. I love you so much. I never had one. I’d love a toy sonic so I won’t be board. Thanks Santa. Love you.

Your friend,

Samuel Tuang

Dear Santa,

I want a Gocar because I can drive it with my baby sister, my brothers, and my mom every day. Every day I will drive in ti with my family. I hel;p my family. I ride it outside every day.

Your friend,

Ty’Rell A. Merritt

Dear Santa,

I want a Legendary Pokemon and Pokemon cards because I like Pokemon.

Your friend,

Jesus

Dear Santa,

I want a Drone to have fun with no to spy. I want a play Drone, well, remote control Drone.

bye Old St. Nick AKA Santa Claus

Your friend,

Tavius Harris

Good morning Santa,

I want a tablet. I want it because it has cool things.

Your friend,

Shaniya

Dear Santa,

I want a New Born Baby.

Thank you,

Kaniya Davis

Dear Santa,

I want a present. I want a Barbi.

Nahomy

Dear Santa,

I want a car with remote.

Your friend,

Basel Alnisafi

Dear Santa,

I want a home with a bunny. The big home comes with a ballerina bunny.

Your friend,

Ana Romero

Dear Santa,

I want a Eleun ripstick because y brother and sister are gettin one too.

Your friend,

Gavin

Dear Santa,

I would like a Karaoke machine for Christmas because I like to sing.

Your friend,

Miranda Villarreal

Dear Santa,

I want a Robot named Cuzmo. Hi is little and funny. He is playful.

Your friend,

Alexander Herandez

.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want nom noms because they are cute

Your friend,

Liliana Moreno

Dear Santa,

I want a Baby Alive for Christmas because I love taking care of babies. When I grow up I’m going to run a Daycare Center!

Your friend,

Danyelle Simon

Dear Santa,

I would like a Toy Story game and a Mindcraft game.

Your friend,

Jordan Ryland Scott

Dear Santa,

I want a Poke’mon toy because I never had a Poke’mon toy. Please Santa. I love you Santa.

Love,

Germacio

Dear Santa,

I have been very bad this year. Please bring me a tree for Christmas. Love, Joshua

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a tablet for Christmas. Love, Ja’Mesiya

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a yo-yo for Christmas. Love, Dorothy

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a car for Christmas. Love, Cameron

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a dinosaur for Christmas. Love, Christopher

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a toy for Christmas. Love, Allison

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a doll for Christmas. Love, Carla

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a Dora toy for Christmas. Love, Adele

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a red power ranger costume for Christmas. Love, Latraveon

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a scooter for Christmas. Love, Demarcus

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me an Easy Bake Oven for Christmas. Love, Halayah

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a Barbie Dream House for Christmas. Love, Zion

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a skateboard for Christmas. Love, Joston

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a princess cart for Christmas. Love, Aubri

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a blanket for Christmas. Love, Zylynn

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a castle for Christmas. Love, Elena

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a car track for Christmas. Love, Bowen

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a My Life Dora for Christmas. Love, Ja’Niyah

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a toy for Christmas. Love, Angel

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please bring me a backhoe for Christmas. Love, Konnall

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I’ve done all my homework, and listen to my teachers and parents. My brother and I played nice this year. We worked very hard and I stayed on green every school day. This is all the nice things I have done this year.

Sincerely,

Zachary

Dear Santa,

I have been really good all this year! Why don’t you give me some toys because I really want a awsome Christmas. Also, I really want a hover board for Christmas and I want a video game because I think it’s going to be really fun. Finally, I want a electrical scooter. That’s the reasons I should have a awesome Christmas.

Merry Christmas,

Jackson

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be nice to my brother. I have been good to my brother, and I have tried not to fight whith my brother. My brother somtimes calls me names but I try my best not to call him names. I have tryd my very best not to start fights but somtimes I can’t stop myself from starting a fight. These are all the reasons I thinck I have been good.

Love,

Allison

Dear Santa,

I think I should get what I want for trying to be good and get straight As. I know I’ve been bad but I will work on it and try to listen to my mom more, starting today and I should not be mean to anyone, I will try my best to do what I prommised. And I learned to stop being mean so now I will be a better person.

Love,

Kelvin

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year because I have been making A’s on my test. Also I have been good to my parents. I’ve also been nice to my freinds. Finally I’ve been helping other people out.

Merry Chirstmas,

Izabella

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I studied for my tests, and I studied so hard that I got a headake. My sister and I were playing nicely with each other. My brother and I got along with each other. I like baken, and I like pancakes. That’s how I have been good this year.

Love,

Riley

Dear Santa,

I have ben good this year. My homework was comeplet and I also stayed on green almost every day. My dog and I got into a fight but we’re cool. Then my dog and I deside to be nice to each other this morning. Rex stayed in the cage I went over there next to it and Rex lick me.

Merr Chrimas,

Willie

Dear Santa,

I have worked hard to be good this year. I have been reading very hard, and I have been very good to my sister this year. My family and I were very nice. I’ve done all my work this year. Please could you bring me a titano charge megazord. Thank you.

Love,

Samuel

Dear Santa,

I’ve been trying to work hard and be good this year. I have been very nice to my little sister. And I have done most of my homework. My Ar goal was made I was actually very happy and excited. Almost every day I was on green too. That’s why I should get presents.

Merry Christmas,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

I’ve tried to be really good this year. My Drawing is getting better by the second. I’m so good on reflex to. I’ve tried to stay on green to. I didn’t get greedy about legos eather and I eat all my food. This is why I’m good this year.

Love,

Lucas

Dear Santa,

I was really good this year! My grades are good, and I stay on green. I also studie. My days have been good. My sisters and I don’t hirt each other any more. That is why I have been good.

Love,

Karmyn

Dear Elf,

I have really, really, really, really, really, really, tryed to be good this year. My chores were done every nights and I helped a cat stay alive. I also have helped my dad. My friends and I did not fight any this year. We were very nice to each other. These are all the good reasons I have been good this year.

Love,

Baylen

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are a car to get in and go to the store to visit Santa. Baby Chase wants a car, too, so he can go to the store with me. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!

Love,

Charles R.

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been nice. My Christmas wishes are presents to open up. I want a brown bear because I want to play with it. Please bring Coda to Granna’s house. Merry Christmas, Santa! I’ll be waiting for you on Christmas Eve with cookies and milk!

Love,

Braylon H.

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year. Can I please have an Elf on the Shelf and a phone case and a tablet for Cam.

Love,

Marqus

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year. I want a Barbie doll because I was good. I want a phone for Christmas and a tablet and I want a doll set and a cookie set for Christmas. I want a Barbie case on the back.

Love,

Rihanna Brown

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year. I want boots with hills on the them. I want my hear did with weave. I want a phone and a case with a charger. I want a tablet with a case and a charger.

Love,

Pypiar

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year. This year I would like a Hoverboard. Can you give my sister a little Dollie for her to play with? Santa, can I get a Bluetooth hoverboard and can it be red please?

Love,

Ja’Shundranic

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year. I want a bike and hoverboard. I love Christmas Santa. I want a phone case and a blue dirt bike too.

Love,

Jamarion Cooper

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year. I want this: Christmas Shopkins and a tablet, a lot of American girl dolls and things with that. I want a horse for them. Sorry if I’m putting pressure on you and your elf. I want these things because they are cool. Thank you for giving me presents every year.

Love,

Kaniya Stewart

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year. I want a bike and a Xbox 360, elf on the shelf, and Hoverboard.

Love,

Zachary Scott

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year. I want a tablet. I also want a Little Live Pets puppy. I also want Barbie dolls. I also want an Elf on the Shelf.

Love,

K’Leann Thurman

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year. I want a bike and tablet for Christmas. I want a phone and Hoverboard for Christmas.

Love,

J’Kayla Watson

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year. I want a Hoverboard. I also want a basketball game. I also want ops 4. I also want a skateboard and anything.

Love,

I’darius Benefield

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year. I want a hoverboard, tablet, a phone chase, and an elf on the shelf.

Love,

Jaylin

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year. I want a puppy and I want a bike. I want shoes, a lunchbox, and a tablet because I been very good.

Love,

Kiara Montgomery

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year. I want a bike and a tablet Hoverboard and an iPhone 7 and some clothes and shone 23 and a baby alive and a purse.

Love,

Antonae Unique Brown

Dear Santa,

I been very good this year. I want a Xbox 360. I want a dirt bike and I want it to be green and black. I want a razor motor ski and I want a Hoverboard and I want it to be red.

Love,

Billy Cato

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very, very good this year. I would like a phone case, a Nintendo 3DS, a kite, and an Elf on the Shelf. I would like this because I like them.

Love,

Kadyn Riley

P.S. My brother wants a spider man toy, and a phone and my phone case at my Dad’s house.

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year. I want a spray tank, a power majestic, an iPhone 7, Kindle DS, a iPhone 6, and an iPad.

Love,

Jaila Johnson

Kadyn Riley

P.S. My brother wants a spider man toy, and a phone and my phone case at my Dad’s house.

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good this year. I want a spray tank, a power majestic, an iPhone 7, Kindle DS, a iPhone 6, and an iPad.

Love,

Jaila Johnson

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a happy holiday last year. I hope people don’t work you to death. I have tried to be good, so I hope I get some stuff out of it. I would like a Jurassic World Lego set and a watch that tells time. I also would like a remote control helicopter.

Love,

Ja Don Turner

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you doing? I hope you are coming to my house to bring a lot of presents. Santa, I love you so much. I wish you were my Daddy. Santa can I please have a tablet? I have tried to be good this year. Can I please have a tablet case? I would love a cute charger. I wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year. Thank you!

Love,

Kaliah Tellis

Dear Santa,

I love you. I hope you are doing good. I’ve tried my hardest this year. Can you bring me a paint gun? Can you bring me a 2DS? And can you bring me a small drone? I’m going to try, try.

Love,

Slate Bernard

Dear Santa,

I love you and your elves! I hope you get me a phone. Also I would like a bike. Also I would like a sea horse. I love you. I’ve been trying to be good.

Love,

Beverly Vize

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you doing? I hope I’m on the nice list. I don’t want you to work as much because you are so nice. I want a new 3DS charger, a dirt bike, and a Razor scooter.

Love,

Carter Grimm

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you doing? How are the elves doing? I hope you are having fun at the North Pole. I have been good this year. I would really like a Nintendo 3DS. I would also love a Chow-Chow puppy, and a purple X-Box controller. Thank you so much!

Love,

Olivia Brown

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer doing? I have tried to be good this year. I hope you will bring me a Genesect plush, and a Dragonite plush, and a dog plush. I hope you read this.

Love,

Alexis Maddox

Dear Santa,

Hi! What are you doing? Is it cold in the North Pole? I hope you bring me these three things. I would like the mini BMX bike that is the toxic green and solid black color. I would also like a drone. One more thing I would like is a dirt bike. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Caden Cunningham

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. How are you? I know I’ve already sent a note, but these are some different things I want for Christmas. I would like a locket with a picture of you Santa. I’d also like a laptop this Christmas. Something I’d also like for this Christmas is a chalk board. Thank you for being there Santa.

Love,

Mayumi Fayad

Dear Santa,

Hey! How do you do? I loved that basketball goal that you gave to me. I have been doing good in school. For Christmas I want a X-Box 360 and I’d like a four wheeler. One more thing is money.

Love,

Jameson Butts

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you doing? Are the elves doing good? Did you take a vacation this summer? I hope you bring me a tablet.

Love,

Mercedes Taylor

Dear Santa,

Hi! You’ve been the greatest guy ever. I love you Santa. I hope you bring me Skylander Imaginings for Christmas. I will still love you. I will love you forever. I also want you to bring Pie Face.

Love,

Noah Gullet

Dear Santa,

Hi! Santa, I hope you and your elves are making a lot of toys for a lot of kids. I think I can make you some yummy cookies. I love you. This year I hope you will be me an elf. I would also like a hamster. I would also like a popcorn machine. I like talking to you, it was fun. I love you.

XOXOXO,

Lexie Clary

Dear Santa,

Hi. How are you? How are your reindeer? Do you have a sibling – a brother or sister? I have been very good this year. For this year I would love a Chip. Chip is a robot dog. You do not have to bring me any toys. I just want time to spend with my family.

Love,

Alexis Poarch

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing great. I want a puppy for Christmas and I want a cat, too. I meant 8 puppies and 8 cats. I want a hamster too, I want 8 hamsters. I want a monkey and I want a baby pig. I hope you are doing fine. You are so nice.

Love,

Karmadie

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I hope you will have a great Christmas. I have kind of been good. It would be cool if I got an Army vest, and an Army football, and a toy pistol. Merry Christmas, Santa.

Love, your friend,

Jackson Carr

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are the elves doing? I hope you bring me a Nintendo DS, and wireless headphones with music. I hope you have a safe landing.

Sincerely Yours,

Jaxon Wilson

Dear Santa,

Hi! Merry Christmas! I hope you and Mrs. Claus had a great summer. For Christmas I would like a robot puppy. And I would like a checker board, please. Merry Christmas.

Sincerely,

Kaitlyn Peoples

Dear Santa,

Hello! Santa my name is colette. I am 8 years old. My birthday was Dec. 4th. How was your elves? If they were good tell them I said hi. What i want for Christmas is my 4 front teeth.

Merry Christmas,

Colette Rhodes

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I can’t date intell you come to town. I wood like a hover board. I’ve been good. I want to see you. I got a elf he is sweet.

Love,

Natalie Scott

Dear Santa,

I have been good by helping my sister get up. I want for Christmas is some money, lagos, stoft animal, ice cream maker, pajamas, heels, skates.

Love,

Sierra

Dear Santa,

How are you today? I bin nice. I will want soom money for christmas.

Love,

David

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. and we are going to make defrnt cookies this year. When you come to my house please lave me a note. this year for christmas I what skates and camera.

Love

Jackson

Dear Santa,

How have you ben doowing? I’m going to leve a piceter of you. I wount a drone vide games and a laser gun and laser gune vest.

Love,

Kamden

Dear Santa,

I want xbox games. I want cars. I want a movie. I wang an airplane.

Love,

Raul

Dear Santa,

I have been realy good this year. So I made a list of wut I want. barby, makup, gold, mony, ice cream maker and heels but most of all a hipapotamus. Thank you santa.

Love,

Sophie Wright

Dear Santa,

How are you today? I was bathing my baby sister. I want a pony lego set and a ice cream maker.

Love,

Marisol

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I have been helping my mom and dad and baby sister. I wote a fone and a ice cream maker and some beball heels and skars and pony please.

Love,

Leigh Williamson

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I want a drone, some video games, some toy cars. You’er otograf, ice cream maker, popcorn maker. cotton candy maker and some haedfoons.

Love,

Knox Jason Griffis

Dear Santa,

Thanks for the toys for the 8 years I have been alive.

Love,

Gavin

Dear Santa,

I have ben good vhish uher I haev halpt my mom in the cichin. I want is a drit dich and some mony a video games and a x dox 360 that is oil I want for crismis.

Love,

Ian Jonces

Dear Santa,

I have been bad this week. I want a yo-kai wtch and yo-kai medls.

Love,

Landon Brown

Dear Santa,

I have been doing good this year. Me and nic have been playing together. I want a 3DS for chrismas and i want a disney infinity 3.0 game.

Love,

Ayden

Dear Santa,

This year I’ve been good. It would be nice if you would bring my meme back please and karaoke machine. Do you like the north pol? I love you so so so so so much.

Merry Christmas

Addalynn Allen

This year I’m trying to helping people. This year I’m helping people in class. It would be nice you could bring me gizmo and American ball. I love your reindeer they are cool. Santa you look funny. Can you take me to the north pole

Merry Christmas

Lexi

Dear Santa

This year I have been trying to hep. I do my chores every day. It would be nice if you could bring me a bow and arow and a gizmo. I love your reindeer. Where do you fin your reindeer?

Marry christmas,

Saleena

Dear Santa

this year i ben good. It would be nice if you will bring me an elf plush and a do that folos camand. I love your rodalfh.

Merry christmis

Adgo Ross

Dear sSanta

This year I have been trying to be a good girl. I am trying to do my chores. It would be nice if you could bring me the new fury and a American girl doll. I love you because you are nice. What is your favorite cooky.

Merry Christmas

Abigail

Dear Santa

This year I was Helping my sister. It would be nice if you could bring me a scooter and a shopkins. And Barbie. I love you Santa. You are cool Santa. Can you give me gift. Do you have a sleigh.

Merry Christmas,

Briannan

Dear Santa,

this year I was working hard. By teaching my sister worm ups before gemnastak It would be nice if you could bring me a bike and a gizmo. I hope your selfs can make that. You have ben so nice to me santa. you have brane ol the stuf I wanted.

Momy

Dear Santa,

This year I was hard working. I listen to my mom I helped my sisster in the hospital. It would be nice if you could brin game seasen 6 shopkins and a gizmo. Santa I like you and your elfs and Reindeer. how do your reindeer fly.

Merry Christmas,

Landry

Dear Santa,

Tis year I was trying to be good. Wen you tolde me to be good then I was good. It wod be nice if you coul bring me a gimnasticst bar and smratwach. I love you. How do you go all over the world in one nith?

Merry Christmas

Shelby

Dear Santa,

This year I been good. I been helping my familiy. I been helping my selfe. It would be nic if you could bring me dirt bike and gizmo watch. I love your reindeer. Teach me how to fly.

Merry Chrimas,

Cohen

Dear Santa

this year I was worrking. I been good this year. It would be nice if you could bring me gizmo. watch can you take me to the north pole.

Merry crimis

Bryson

Dear santa,

This year I have been pretty good! I listen to my mom. It would be nice if you could bring me skates and a bike. I like your reindeer. Haw doo you teach thim to fly.

Merry chrismas

Hi santa. Do you ever eat on Thanksgiving? I been a good girl I want a moterclcye, skates and my little pony dolls, monster high dolls.

Love,

Don’nayjah walters

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? Is it cold? Two days form now is Chistmas break! First few things I want are Disney 12 volt jeep, 3DS Neon Nerfcase, Yo-Cai watch Boney Spirits and Fleshy souls. Second few thing are LEGO Minecraft tree house, Doc McSfuffins pet cairier dog and cat, pokemon X and Pokemon Sun and Moon for 3DS.

Love,

Savannah

Dear Santa,

How are you? Is it cold at the north pole? I have been a good boy. I want some nerf guns and hunting gear and wwe toys.

Love,

Maddox Williams

Dear Santa,

How are you? I know your buisy at th northpole but i’m just checking up on you. So now I can tell you what I want for christmas. I want a go car, my phone fixed, some shoes, som clothes.

Love

Trinity Williams

Dear Satna,

How cold is it in the north pole is it 0 dogres? How many toys do you put undr a tree? I been good. I want meachrak chraks.

Love,

Jacob mcbride

Dear Santa,

How are you doing this year? Iv’e been a good girl this year. I want a little live pet.

Love

Reese Mayfield

Dear Santa,

Are you feeling good? Christmas is here. From you I would lik a stuft animal shagy and scooby, the ion fire nerf, longshot barrel nerf, if you can get me theese things thank you.

Love,

Ryan Lewis

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How cold is it at the north pole? How many cookies have you eaten in all of history. For Christmas I would like a wubelbubelball, diatribe and a spy gear walkytalky.

Love,

Nolan Mitchell

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Is it cold at the north pole? are you going to eat some of Mrs. Clauses cookies? May I have a nerfgun.

Love

Eli griffith

Dear Santa,

How are you? Is it cold at the north pole? How many elfs do you have? I what a tobiit and a bow and a elfs.

Love

Heather Chase

Dear Santa,

How are doing? I want to know how many evlfs do you have? and how many houses do you have to deliver presents? whats your favrite reindeer? All I want for christmas is Love.

Love,

Charles Scott

Dear Santa,

You do a very good job delivering all the presents. How cold is it at the northpole? How many elf do you have? How do you eat all the cookies a milk without getting sick? Whats your foorite kind of cookie?

Love,

Zoe Bayne

Dear Santa,

How are you is it cold at the north pole. I have been good. I want four weeler. A nearf gun. A motrechlcar.

Love,

Jalynn Brown

Dear Santa,

How are you doing at the North Pole? DO you think I deserve toys? Well if you do I want a laptop, pair of skates, folders, binders, a filing cabinet, a children’s bible and a big rudolph. I hope you’re having a great time.

Love,

Elise Hebert

Dear Santa,

You are the jolliest man in the world. I hope you have a great Christmas. I want a new football. I also want a new nerf gun.

Love,

Brayden King

Dear Santa,

I know you sweet and everything but all I whant for christmas is to be thankful to have my family around and support my good citizens. I love you so much i just wish you can just support your good citizens one day. I can’t stop loving my family I whish you can bring my family for christmas that can be my biggest christmas present from you.

Thank you,

Jaila Harris

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year and this is what I want for Christmas, I want a schooner and this why I want it but I want the alttircal one okay this is why I want this schoder because they go very fast on concert and you have so much fun.

Love,

Dajaerica

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year my favorite thing I want this year is a Spy Drone that has a camera on it. I want one so I can make sure people don’t bad thing my room.

Love,

Taylor L Becker

Dear Santa,

I been a good boy this year. I really want a big automatic four wheeler I want a four wheeler because my dad has one and they are really fun.

Love,

Carter Couvillion

Dear Santa,

I want a Lego train set because you can drive it with a motecontrole and put Lego people in it. and build a train place so you can drop Lego People at the train place and build a city.

Love,

Austin Allen

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa how you doing i relly want some light pink heels. I want some of those because i can where them around the house and go to church and i want a twirlly res i want that cuz i can where it with my shoes if i get them and mabe a head band.

Love,

Camille Branton

Dear Santa,

I really want the I robot because I could sit on the couch and the robot will get the stuff for me. One more thing I really want is the sky viper because I have never had a drone in my entier life.

Love,

Brody

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all you do for us. If I am nice I really want you to bring me a hoverboard. Why I want that is because I will have a lot of fun. And, I know you want me have a great time. You are one of the hardest workers I know. Merry Christmas Santa!!! 🙂

Love,

Jenna Stanfield

Dear Santa,

I love you can you get me a robot and I want a big drone for Chrismas I want my stocking fill with mummy and so I can eat all of it i want a barbie house too.

Love,

Jasmine Prince

Dear Santa,

Thank you for caring about children like me. The thing that I want the most is a laptop with printer. I want a laptop with print because I like to play school and i would like to have a laptop with printer so if I play school I can have a lot more fun. Thank you so so so so much.

Love,

Ciara Hicks

Dear Santa,

I’m glad you could come here to celebrate Jesus’s birthday and give presents to the kids around the world this is my list I want a drone, go cart, rc monster truck, rc drag racing car, another elf on the shelf, and a rc 18 wheeler.

Love,

Hunter Hollis

Dear Santa,

I want a 3dSXL and pokemon sun for christmas because a 3dsxl is like a mini wii u but has too screens on it and the game pokemon sun is amazing yo are awesome you really rock and you are super cool.

Love,

Evan duplantis

Dear Santa,

Could you bring me 2k17 if your elfs can make a video game and head phons and a Derrick jersey. And a robot dog name chip and i want a toy horse want it be blueish graysih see on christmas or not because put coal in my

Love,

Jayden Musgrove

Dear Santa,

Thank you so much for bringing joy to every child on Christmas. It means the most to the children who don’t have much. The thing I want most for Christmas is an art kit because I want to get even better at drawing things. Once again thank you for bringing joy to kids.

Love,

Lexi Coulson

Dear Santa,

I wlove you and crismas is the best time of the year but the thing i want most for crismas is a helicopter for crismas.

Love,

Callie Roe

Dear Santa,

I want a iPind 5 because I am ten now and good and I got good grades and I am good. and I want a lether jacket.

Love,

Mason Stevens

Dear Santa,

My nam is Grace and I whant my moms cristmas wish to come true and she has whanted for it to sins she wa four years old and that my cristmas wish and this will be our little secret and please send this to Jesus and tell him i love him with all my heart.

Love,

grace mitchell

Dear Santa,

Thank you for do for us. If you can bring me a PSP I will be good because you can walk around.

Love,

Cameron James

Dear Santa,

I wish you a marry Christmas I want a lot of toys for christmas. here is what I want, dirt bike, light up shoes, ribstick, nerf guns, rc car and a lap top those are all the things I want for christmas. Have a marry marry christmas.

Love,

Tristan Smith

Dear Santa,

How cold is it at the north pole. Any way I would like mortal combat X and I pod touch for christmas. Are your elves still making toys. Can I have an Antonio Brown jersey. I hope you like our tree.

Love,

Clayton Zahm

Dear Santa,

hi Santa! So iv been ok this year, so what I want for X-mas is all of the 6 inch fnaf plashes, robotic parts to build with, and for my family to be happy. And also a Bon-Bon hand puppet. thank you santa!

Love,

Tristan Seely

Dear Santa,

I want a gum bal mazine and a new bike and a xbox 1 and call of dutty black opps 3 and motal kombat x and michel jordan high tops.

Love,

Josua Marshall

Dear Santa,

I love christmas because it is Jesus birthday and the best ting of christmas is the present’s and what i want is a iPhone 6s plus rose gold and i want a Hoover board and i want a dirt bike.

Love,

Jordyn Mackey

Dear Santa,

is Holly ok, is Holly going to be there this chismas. I want a iPhone C, any color, cute boots, cute dresses, lap top, and a New Pillow with Chevron, Xbox 1.

Love,

Carmen O’haver

Dear Santa,

I love wate you got me! can you get me another diskovery kids? and a mote kontrol car? I really want a tablet! and books! and a dog! and a laptop? And a basketball goall with a basketball?

Love,

Kaiden Craft

Dear Santa,

me and my cumin have seen lots of videos of people sending themselves to you and i wonder if it is true. what i want for chrismas is a emeraled neckles because it is my birthstone.

Love,

Kaylie Smith

Dear Santa,

what I wont for chrismas is a pompom, I wont a thing where I can make braclits, I want a new bike, I wont a skooter, I wont new shoes. I wont to no if we can tush chipey pleace.

Love,

Ashlee Watts

Dear Santa,

I would like to have some shose for chrismas becaus my shose i have relly hut my feet. I would want to have a big barbie dream house with some barbie in it and a boy barbie. I would wand a car or a truck for the barbie can go in it.

Love,

Kyla Wise

Dear Santa,

I know my behaver has went down but I would like a gum ball michene a I phone 6S and my brother to come home for Christmas. Thank you!

Love,

Lizzy Hoff

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want all the call of Dutys and minecraft on pc, call of dutys on the xbox one. I also want mortal combat x on the playstation 4 and all the rest of the motel combat on the playstation 4 and playstation 3.

Love,

Gavin Blackwell

Dear Santa,

I love you so much I’ve been good this year so what i want this year is some peaches, pears, night gown with long sleeves, band aids, gloves, ear muffs, barbies, stuffed animals, winter woo, slipers, cat toy, the kind of cat toy I want is a stick with a fish on it and a mouse toy and cat treats like partymix. that you santa your the best. Can you write back and tel me about your raindeer.

Love,

Sophia Atknison

Dear Santa,

Just don’t et me anything right now because I’m still thinking what im going to get.

Love,

Wyatt Landry

Dear Santa,

I am Lana Doyle I want Dixy, foxy, cudles, and my favritist thing I want it my family my hart that has Tiger that is what I want for christmass.

Love, Lana

Dear Santa,

I want some nails w/glue for christmas on the 25th of christmas eve. Santa can you give me some bath and body works for my mom so she can be proud of me. And I want some nail polish and the colors I want are pink, purple, blue, clear, and white. And I want come bracelet rubberbands that you make some bracelets.

Love, Ciara

Sincerely Santa Cluas

Dear Santa,

Ho! Ho! Ho! I want to meet you SEREOUSLY. so…you might get two letters………I want at dm plush……I might have different things on different lists…….I WANT A POPCORN MACHEEN! I want a hand boll and a TNT plush and a hand boll…..did I already say that? I liked the 3PS last year. I want a piano Like Braden’s. I want A 2 in 1. I want a shulk. I want a lil’ mac. I want a pop-out poke’ball with a mew two and a pikachu. I want side way stories from wayside school.

Love, Stone

Dear Santa,

I love you because you give the good kids rewards for being respectful to their parents. This teaches kids to be nice. The way that you make the elf look like a toy, but is magil is so cool. The funny and weied stuff the elf does is cool. If the elf says I’m good, I want a big lego set and lots of candly for Christmas! Thank you for taking your time all those past years giving gifts.

Love, tristan Meyn

Dear Santa,

I want a xbox Scorpio but I do not want a playstation vr, 4, 3, 2, 1, pro, psp I also want a bunch of Poke’mon cards. And I want a Roaring skies, Breark point, and Flashfire Elite trainer boxes. And new shoes and a Iphone, 3ds xL

Love, Jayden

Dear Santa,

I want some more American Girl dolls. May I have some pillows cases and pillows please? Can I have some stuffed animals and a humangas teddy bear? I want some emoji pillows. Can I have singing animals please? Can I have hampsters in the house? Can I also have a boy American doll? May I have a Santa doll please? Can I have a laptop please? May I have a American boy and girl that look exactly like me please? Santa can I have some more books for my moms house please Santa? Can I have a Hatchimals please Santa? You are the best Santa ever Santa.

Love, Kelsey Weems

Dear Santa,

I would please like one of those watches that my mom said that she would get but she never did because my brother wanted it and she said it wasn’t fair. I would also like some felt and alot of different colors and patterns of tape. But santa the greatest thing of all is that I want to spend as much time together with both of my familys because I don’t really ever get to just sit around and spend time with my family. Santa I would please please please want a girl elf from your workshop and just a toy girl elf that I can tutch thank you.

Love, Madison Rowell

Dear Santa,

I am Kelsy all I want for christmas is that me and my family will be together and have fun playing games together eating together but this christmas all I would like is to just stay with my family together and all ways. Thank you Santa anyways.

Love, Kelsy Espino

Dear Santa,

whut I want for christmas is hatchamals. I am realy Looking forward to it. and you know the website on facebook called tendercare? it carris siylicone babbies. they look so realistick. and I really want one. they are so cute! I want the tiny one that comes with a bottle, binky, cloths, and a package of diapers that are tiny. I am so excited for christmas. Oh there’s one more thing I want for christmas. It Is my very own GIANT teddy bear slide made out of mettal.

scincearly, Hope

P.S. please make the teddy bear slid 18 ft high!??

Dear santa claes,

My name is Mersadies Egan and what I would like for christmas is to see my family because I miss them so much. I would also like my family to be helthy and that we don’t go pour I also would like one more thing and it is I would like my dads dream to come true and it is for us to live on a farm with more grages please write back.

Love, mersadies egan

Dear Santa

I hope you had a good summr Becuse Christmas is comeing Santa how or you My Name is Isaiah I what to see how the North Pole is this is my first time toking to you how is Mishist claws is or randir or is or alfs ok oh I whed like to get a PS 4 when watch dogs 2 and I whont My mom to be Happy and My dad to.

Love, Isaiah

Dear Santa

Santa it is christmas time are you ready to pass the presents to the world you are the best Santa and the world you got a lot to do on christmas you need to pass presents around the world if you come I will leave you some cookies with some milk you are the best

Love Josue

Dear, Santa

I Love you very much and if you want to askme what my name is, my name is Jaden Cole Jackson. I loved you for many years and I can’t wait to see what I get this year this is one of the things I want for Christmas. I want a bike that says the word next on it and I want it blue and red I hope I get one and if I don’t I will just get what I get. I love you very much. Their are these kids named Brandon and Cory they say your not real. I said that what they say about Santa not being real I said it wasn’t true Because they said it was just you mom and dad that buys the presents. I said leave me alone yall are just saying that Because you want me to get coal for christmas.

Love, Jaden Cole Jackson

Dear Santa,

My name is Mason and for christmas I want a snow cone machene, a playstation 2 with collage baseball, if your elves can make the baseball, and I want more stuffed animals. Thanks santa oh ya I forgot I want paper-Mario color splash hope you can make it.

Love, Mason

Dear Santa,

My name is Hannah W I love Christmas. I love decorating, putting up the Christmas tree, and last Jesuses birthday. I will give lots of cookies. I hope you have a merry christmas.

Love, Hannah W

Dear Santa,

My name is Kiara La’snay Hall. I would like lots of candy-cans for Christmas and most of all I want my family because they are the most important thing in the hole intier world I love them too. I would like a popcorn maker, a couton candy macker and most of all I never want my family to die because if they do I might cry at there fernal. I will fill lonely.

Love your frend, Kiara La’snay Hall

Dear Santa,

I wan an Elf on the Shelf, elf pellow, elf phone case, elf pitcher fram. I have been a good girl at Home & at school.

Love, Alyssa Thomason

Dear Santa,

What I want for christmas is a cupcake shopkin doll and a glass statue of me, a sims card and christmas songs.

Sincerosly, Hannah E. Plumlee

Dear Santa,

I love you. I relly hope you get a gift for christmas. I like how you say ho ho ho merry christmas. For christmas i want a hover board a bike a jeep and a xbox 360 and mindcraft and atv and my famly.

Sincerely, Jeylee

Dear Santa,

I want a iPhone watch. I want a bunch of bows. I want feets pajamas. I want a computer. I want more earings. I want more makeup. I want more finger nail polish. I want more shoes. I want more christmas cloths.

Love, Amanda

Dear santa,

I would want some nikes and a xbox one. I want a trick scooter to. And time with my family. I really want some xbox games for me to play. And more to share with my family like a big tv, dog, a hover board for me. A off road skateboard. And all the skate games. And more.

Sinsearly, Anthony

Dear Santa Claus,

I love your elfes and your workshop. Even when you send my elf to my house you are the best. And I know christmas is not all about opening presents it is all about celibrating Jesus and God’s birthday but what I want for christmas is a hoverboard. I love you so so so much.

Love, Makayla Hunter

Dear Santa,

Hi how are you. I want a hoverboard and also a ice skating ameiracan girl doll with two beds and a makeup staicone and also a horse but can you do me a favor I want snow!!! Can you do that? How do you fly around the world evrey night? How come when I looked on a globe and didn’t see your house? Will you bring bay a present please he is our new dog. How do you fit all of these presents in one slay well write back.

Sincerly, Darbie

Dear Santa,

I would like a pig prinses barbie doll and a bike. But I’d love a bike my size. I would lokie a Iphone 6 and a tablet. I would like my own jeep like the ones for biger kids like me. I would like a Beauty pagent dress that would win. I would like my own 9 bedroom house for my huge barbie doll. I would like new earrings. I would like a Playstation 4. I would like a hoverbord that dose not blow up.

Senserly yours, Ja’carra Boyd.