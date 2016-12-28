It has been a busy year for BPL with no sign of slowing down in 2017. Plans for programs in the coming year are already in the works, as well as upgrades in technology, and more community engagement events. The challenge is to reach more people next year than in 2016.
Year-to-date, the 2016 numbers look pretty good. Broken down into categories these are the Grand Totals.
Patron Count: 443,988
Books Checked Out: 739,858
Reference & E-Reference Questions: 13,541
Children’s Programs: 930
Children’s Programs Attendees: 22,798
Teen Programs: 192
Teen Programs Attendees: 1,630
Adult Programs: 185
Adult Programs Attendees: 4,239
New Patrons: 1,630
Computer Users: 70,341
Database Users: 301,676
Meeting Room Use: 1,350
Laptop Checkout: 129
E-Book Checkout: 46,574
Wi-Fi Users: 9,611
Now, think about all of the dollars you saved by using the library where all of the services listed here are free.
Happy New Year!
Make a note:
All BPL locations will be closed for the New Year’s Day holiday, January 1st and 2nd.
Aulds 742-2337
Tues., Jan. 10 at 10a.m. for children 5 and under—Family Story Time
Tues., Jan. 10 at 6p.m. for adults—BINGO
Benton 965-2751
Mon., Jan. 9 at 11:30a.m. for ages 5 and under—Wiggle and Wobble, songs and activities
Thur., Jan. 12 at 4p.m. for ages 6 to 12—Club 745, crafts
Bossier Central 746-1693
Tues., Jan. 10 at 4p.m. for ages 13 to 18—“Hang Time” with games, art, and other activities
Find out how to join the Teen Advisory Board. Contact Brittainy.
East 80 949-2665
Tues., Jan. 10 from 6 to 7p.m. for all ages—Family Story Time
Thursdays at 3:30p.m., for all ages—After School Story Time
Haughton 949-0196
Thur., Jan. 5 at 10a.m. for all ages—Playing Hooky Crochet Club
Fri., Jan. 6 at 10a.m. for adults—Happy Hour Game Day
Plain Dealing 326-4233
Tuesdays from 10 to 11a.m. for ages 18 and up—Adult Coloring Class; registration required
Fridays from 10 to 11a.m., ages 5 and under—Story Hour; registration required
Tooke Memorial 987-3915
Tues., Jan. 10 from 11:30a.m. to 12:30p.m. for ages 18 and up—Adult Coloring Class
Tues., Jan. 10 from 1 to 2p.m. for ages 18 and up—Introductory Genealogy: Family Reunions
Bossier Parish Historical Center 746-7717
Thur., Jan. 19 to Thur., Feb. 9 from 6 to 7:30p.m. for adults and teens—Rising Tide: Reading and discussion series on the book by John M. Barry, “Rising Tide: The Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 and How it Changed America.” Registration is required.
New Books
Fiction
“Her Last Tomorrow” by Adam Croft
“Bridget Jones’s Baby: The Diaries” by Helen Fielding
“When All the Girls Have Gone” by Jane Ann Krentz
“Catalyst: Rogue One Novel” by James Luceno
“Cruel Beautiful World” by Carolyn Leavitt
“The House on Honeysuckle Lane” by Mary McDonough
“The Chemist” by Stephen Meyer
“Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis” by Anne Rice
“A Study in Scarlet Women” by Sherry Thomas
“Nest” by Terry Goodkind
Nonfiction
“The Princess Diarist” by Carrie Fisher
“You Can’t Touch My Hair” by Jessica Williams
“The Unofficial Pokemon Go! Tracker’s Guide” by Adam M. Clare
“A History of American Sports in 100 Objects” by Cait Murphy
“99: Stories of the Game” by Wayne Gretzky
“Die Laughing” by William Novak
“Rogue Heroes” by Ben Macintyre
“Spies in the Congo” by Susan Williams
“Jacobites” by Jacqueline Riding
“Heart of Europe” by Peter H. Wilson
Vickie Hardin is Associate Director of Public Relations for the Bossier Parish Library. She can be reached at vhardin@bossierlibrary.org