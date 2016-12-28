It has been a busy year for BPL with no sign of slowing down in 2017. Plans for programs in the coming year are already in the works, as well as upgrades in technology, and more community engagement events. The challenge is to reach more people next year than in 2016.

Year-to-date, the 2016 numbers look pretty good. Broken down into categories these are the Grand Totals.

Patron Count: 443,988

Books Checked Out: 739,858

Reference & E-Reference Questions: 13,541

Children’s Programs: 930

Children’s Programs Attendees: 22,798

Teen Programs: 192

Teen Programs Attendees: 1,630

Adult Programs: 185

Adult Programs Attendees: 4,239

New Patrons: 1,630

Computer Users: 70,341

Database Users: 301,676

Meeting Room Use: 1,350

Laptop Checkout: 129

E-Book Checkout: 46,574

Wi-Fi Users: 9,611

Now, think about all of the dollars you saved by using the library where all of the services listed here are free.

Happy New Year!

Make a note:

All BPL locations will be closed for the New Year’s Day holiday, January 1st and 2nd.

Aulds 742-2337

Tues., Jan. 10 at 10a.m. for children 5 and under—Family Story Time

Tues., Jan. 10 at 6p.m. for adults—BINGO

Benton 965-2751

Mon., Jan. 9 at 11:30a.m. for ages 5 and under—Wiggle and Wobble, songs and activities

Thur., Jan. 12 at 4p.m. for ages 6 to 12—Club 745, crafts

Bossier Central 746-1693

Tues., Jan. 10 at 4p.m. for ages 13 to 18—“Hang Time” with games, art, and other activities

Find out how to join the Teen Advisory Board. Contact Brittainy.

East 80 949-2665

Tues., Jan. 10 from 6 to 7p.m. for all ages—Family Story Time

Thursdays at 3:30p.m., for all ages—After School Story Time

Haughton 949-0196

Thur., Jan. 5 at 10a.m. for all ages—Playing Hooky Crochet Club

Fri., Jan. 6 at 10a.m. for adults—Happy Hour Game Day

Plain Dealing 326-4233

Tuesdays from 10 to 11a.m. for ages 18 and up—Adult Coloring Class; registration required

Fridays from 10 to 11a.m., ages 5 and under—Story Hour; registration required

Tooke Memorial 987-3915

Tues., Jan. 10 from 11:30a.m. to 12:30p.m. for ages 18 and up—Adult Coloring Class

Tues., Jan. 10 from 1 to 2p.m. for ages 18 and up—Introductory Genealogy: Family Reunions

Bossier Parish Historical Center 746-7717

Thur., Jan. 19 to Thur., Feb. 9 from 6 to 7:30p.m. for adults and teens—Rising Tide: Reading and discussion series on the book by John M. Barry, “Rising Tide: The Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 and How it Changed America.” Registration is required.

New Books

Fiction

“Her Last Tomorrow” by Adam Croft

“Bridget Jones’s Baby: The Diaries” by Helen Fielding

“When All the Girls Have Gone” by Jane Ann Krentz

“Catalyst: Rogue One Novel” by James Luceno

“Cruel Beautiful World” by Carolyn Leavitt

“The House on Honeysuckle Lane” by Mary McDonough

“The Chemist” by Stephen Meyer

“Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis” by Anne Rice

“A Study in Scarlet Women” by Sherry Thomas

“Nest” by Terry Goodkind

Nonfiction

“The Princess Diarist” by Carrie Fisher

“You Can’t Touch My Hair” by Jessica Williams

“The Unofficial Pokemon Go! Tracker’s Guide” by Adam M. Clare

“A History of American Sports in 100 Objects” by Cait Murphy

“99: Stories of the Game” by Wayne Gretzky

“Die Laughing” by William Novak

“Rogue Heroes” by Ben Macintyre

“Spies in the Congo” by Susan Williams

“Jacobites” by Jacqueline Riding

“Heart of Europe” by Peter H. Wilson

Vickie Hardin is Associate Director of Public Relations for the Bossier Parish Library. She can be reached at vhardin@bossierlibrary.org