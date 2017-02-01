There was a time when door-to-door salesmen would make appointments with folks and go into their homes to sell a set of encyclopedias.

Now days, encyclopedias like World Book are not only in print, but in a digital format that is accessible anytime, anywhere through the library on electronic devices.

Students no longer have to spend hours in the library in order to gather information for a term paper or other classroom assignments. Using their library cards they have access 24/7 to the databases on the BPL website www.bossierlibrary.org where digital copies of reference works are literally at their fingertips.

In 2016, World Book “added more than 1,400 new articles and made daily updates and revisions to thousands of existing articles.” That is a small sample of new features that were added with more to come in 2017.

One more thing from a librarian’s perspective, although it is more convenient and faster to use electronic versions of reference materials, it is still important to know how to navigate the Reference Section in the library the old fashioned way.

The BPL Central Branch and History Center are temporarily closed for renovations. The Rising Tide: Reading and discussion series at the History Center has been moved to the BPL Aulds Branch. The dates and times are the same, Thur., Jan. 19th –Thur., Feb. 9th from 6 to 7:30p.m. Historian and local history teacher Rusty Beckham will lead the discussion on the book by John M. Barry, “Rising Tide: The Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 and How it Changed America.” If you are interested in attending the program, call Pam Carlisle at 742-2337.

Aulds Branch 742-2337

Wed., Feb. 1 at 1p.m. for ages 5 to 18—Art Class

Mon., Feb. 13 at 3p.m. for ages 12 to 18—Club 318 Advanced Art Class

Benton Branch 965-2751

Wed., Feb. 8 at 10a.m. for ages 2 and under—Baby Laptime

Thur., Feb. 9 at 4p.m. for ages 6 to 12—Club 745; registration required

East 80 Branch 949-2665

Sat., Feb. 11 from 12:30 to 1:30p.m., for ages 13 to 18—Board Game Day

Tues., Feb. 14 from 6 to 7p.m. for all ages—Family Story Time; registration required

Haughton Branch 949-0196

Fri., Feb. 3 at 10a.m. for ages 18 and up—Happy Hour Game Day

Sat., Feb. 4 at 1p.m. for all ages—Reading to Duke the Dog

Plain Dealing Branch 326-4233

Tuesdays from 10 to 11a.m. for ages 18 and up—Adult Coloring Class; registration required

Fridays from 10 to 11a.m., ages 5 and under—Story Time; registration required

Tooke Branch 987-3915

Thur., Feb. 2 at 12p.m. for ages 18 and up—Groundhogs Know Weather; registration required

Sat., Feb. 11 from 2 to 3p.m. for ages 6 to 15—The Future is New presented by Pam Carlisle; registration required

New Books

Fiction

“True Faith and Allegiance” by Tom Clancy

“The Flame Bearer” by Bernard Cornwell

“Her Last Tomorrow” by Adam Croft

“The Dreaming Hunt” by Cindy Dees

“The Secret Ingredient of Wishes” by Susan Bishop Crispell

“Turbo Twenty-Three” by Janet Evanovich

“The Inheritance” by Charles Finch

“The Midnight Bell” by Jack Higgins

“Cruel Beautiful World” by Caroline Leavitt

“The Mayakovsky Tapes” by Robert Littell

Nonfiction

“Where to Go When: The World’s Best Destinations” by DK Publishing

“Arizona” by National Geographic

“The Caribbean” by Emma Stanford

“San Francisco” by Jerry Camarillo Dunn, Jr.

“Insight Guides: Alaska”

“The Power of Meaning” by Emily Esfahani-Smith

“Messy” by Tim Harford

“Everything You Need You Have” by Gerad Kite

“The Keys” by D. J. Khaled

“Faith in the Spotlight” by Megan Alexander

Vickie Hardin is Associate Director of Public Relations for the Bossier Parish Library. She can be reached at vhardin@bossierlibrary.org