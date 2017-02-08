Bring home the STEM and STEAM challenge. Incorporate Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math into everyday activities so that kids can learn how to problem solve, create, and communicate.

Not your idea of family fun? Think again.

Students K –12 are learning in the classroom how math and art fit together with science and engineering. In day-to-day life it takes all of these components whether building a house or baking a cake.

BPL has information on Science Fair projects as well as plenty of books that are fun to read while teaching lessons about construction, design, or numbers. Cookbooks are perfect for teaching Science, Math, and Art.

Get creative. Take the STEM and STEAM challenge as a family. Combine learning with lots of great fun.

BPL, transforming communities!

Make a note:

A special presentation, Women Who Made a Difference in Bossier Parish will be presented by History Center Public Outreach Specialist Pam Carlisle on Thursday, February 16 at 6p.m. at the BPL Aulds Branch, 3950 Wayne Ave., Bossier City.

The AARP Tax Service at the BPL Aulds Branch has been cancelled due to a shortage of volunteer tax preparers. A new site for E-FILE ONLY has been set up at:

Southern Hills Recreation Center

1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Shreveport, LA 71118

Monday – Friday 8:30am – 3:00pm

Aulds Branch 742-2337

Mon., Feb. 13th at 3p.m. for ages 12 to 18—Club 318

Thursdays at 3:45p.m., for grades K-5—Crazy 8s Math Club

Benton Branch 965-2751

Mon., Feb. 6th & 13th at 11:30a.m., for ages 5 and under—Wiggle and Wobble; movement activities and games

Fri., Feb. 10th at 10a.m. for ages 3 to 5—Preschool Story Time

East 80 Branch 949-2665

Wednesdays at 10:30a.m., for ages 5 and under—Lapsit Story Time

Fri., Feb. 17th from 3:30 to 5p.m., for ages 13 to 18—Kids Board Game Day

Haughton Branch 949-0196

Wed., Feb. 8th at 10a.m. for ages 5 and under—Preschool Story Time

Thur., Feb 16th at 9:30a.m., for adults—Good Books Club discussing “Inheriting Edith” by Zoe Fishman

Plain Dealing Branch 326-4233

Tuesdays from 10 to 11a.m. for ages 18 and up—Adult Coloring Class; registration required

Fridays from 10 to 11a.m., ages 5 and under—Story Time; registration required

Tooke Branch 987-3915

Tues., Feb. 14th at 11:30a.m., for ages 18 and up—Adult Coloring Program; registration required

Wed., Feb. 15th at 4p.m., for ages 13 to 18—Teen Book Club discussing “Lucky Few” by Kathryn Ormsbee; registration required

New Books

Fiction

“The Old Man” by Thomas Perry

“Giver of Wonders” by Roseanna M. White

“Man on the Run” by Carl Weber

“Road to Paradise” by Paulina Simons

“The Worthington Wife” by Sharon Page

“The Life & Times of Persimmon Wilson” by Nancy Peacock

“In the Shadow of Denali” by Tracie Peterson

“By Gaslight” by Steven Price

“A Suitable Lie” by Michael Malone

“The Fire by Night” by Teresa Messineo

Nonfiction

“Follow Your Interests to Find the Right College” by Janet Marthers

“The Glass Universe” by David Sobel

“The Brain Warrior’s Way” by Daniel G. Amen

“If Our Bodies Could Talk” by James Hamblin

“Breathe” by Dr. Belisa Vranich

“Idiot’s Guide: Mixing Music” by Michael Miller

“Dying on My Feet” by Melvin Lars

“It’s Only Pain” by Taylor Morton

“The Wind in the Reeds” by Wendell Pierce

“Jonas Salk” by Charlotte DeCroes Jacobs

Vickie Hardin is Associate Director of Public Relations for the Bossier Parish Library. She can be reached at vhardin@bossierlibrary.org