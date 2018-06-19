The local blood supply has reached a critically low level with only enough to last two days. Anyone who may be able to donate blood is encouraged to go to a blood donation center or drive.

Donated blood is often used as part of a life-saving medical treatment for accident victims, patients with blood disorders, those undergoing cancer treatments, experiencing complications during childbirth, and many more situations.

“No one has a guarantee they will make it home safe and healthy each day. Medical emergencies and accidents happen far too often, and many of us just expect blood to be there for us and our loved ones. A low blood supply is a serious concern since blood can’t be manufactured-someone choosing to donate is the only source. Enough people must willingly donate before the patient needs it, or the outcome can be devastating,” says Tina Martinez, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications, LifeShare Blood Center.

For more information call 800-256-4483 or go to http://www.lifeshare.org.

LifeShare Blood Center regularly supplies blood components to approximately 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas and South Arkansas. Founded in Shreveport, La. in 1942, it is a nonprofit community service provider governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees. LifeShare is a member of America’s Blood Centers and the American Rare Donor Program, is licensed by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and accredited by AABB.