LifeShare Blood Centers says their blood supply is low and asks those who are eligible to donate blood now.

“Right now, we are in a situation where if more people in our community do not come forward to donate blood someone may suffer because it simply won’t be available for a life-saving treatment,” says Tina Hooper, Executive Director, Marketing and Communications for LifeShare Blood Centers.

Low numbers of blood donors during the holiday weeks and some inclement weather in the region have contributed to the low blood supply. Almost 150 blood donors are needed every day to support patient needs in Northwest Louisiana alone. Donated blood is often used as part of a life-saving treatment for trauma victims, patients with blood disorders, those undergoing cancer treatments, experiencing complications during childbirth, and many more situations.

For more information call 800-256-4483 or go to www.lifeshare.org for a listing of center locations, hours and blood drives.

LifeShare Blood Centers regularly supplies blood components to 117 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas and South Arkansas. Founded in Shreveport, La. in 1942, it is a nonprofit community service provider governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees. LifeShare is a member of America’s Blood Centers and the American Rare Donor Program, is licensed by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and accredited by AABB.