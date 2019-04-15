Lighting coming to Shed Road and I-220

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Bossier residents will soon have additional lighting coming on and off of I-220 onto Shed Road.

Travelers on I-220 in north Bossier have four separate locations where they can exit or enter I-220 at Shed Road. Where the lanes merge together at Shed Road, a light will be installed at each of those areas.

Bossier City Engineer Mark Hudson already has $400,000 in funds for the project. But after local electrician Wilhite Electric reviewed the project, Hudson was advised that he will need an additional $40,000 for the project.

“I already advised the City Council that I will need an additional $40,000 for the project. I am currently looking for the additional funds so I can put the project out to bid,” Hudson said. “Within the next 45 days I will have a source of additional funding for the project.”

Hudson states that after the additional funding has been secured and the project goes out to bid, the lights could be installed in roughly six months.

“As soon as I have the money, I will bid out the project. That will take roughly 45 days,” Hudson said. “We are probably six months out before the lights are shining on the merging lanes at the I-220 and Shed Road intersections.”