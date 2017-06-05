Effective Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., the Linton Rd. bridge over Black Bayou will be closed for piling repairs.

“We understand this will be an inconvenience to our residents in that area, but safety is the most important factor in the decision to close this or any other bridge,” said Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus. “We will make these repairs as quickly as possible.”

Officials said the bridge spanning Black Bayou was originally constructed approximately 40 years ago.

Altimus said notice of the bridge reopening will be announced on the police jury’s website (www.bossierparishla.gov), our Facebook page and in the local media.