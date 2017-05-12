Northwest Louisiana law enforcement officers took to the streets of Bossier and Caddo Parishes this morning to kick off the 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics of Louisiana.

Bossier Parish law enforcement runners began their run Friday morning from the Bossier Civic Center, and their route took them north on Benton Road, west on East Texas Street across the Texas Street Bridge into downtown Shreveport to South Market Street. There they met up with Caddo Parish runners who began their run from the Caddo Correctional Center; their route was east on Hearne Ave., south on North Market Street into downtown Shreveport to Texas Avenue. Each group was joined by a Special Olympian who carried a lighted torch.

The two groups of runners from both parishes then proceeded down Texas Avenue to the Caddo Parish Courthouse where they joined Special Olympians and local dignitaries for a ceremony at 9 a.m.

The courthouse ceremony featured the reading by Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker of a joint proclamation from him and Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler.

Once the ceremony concluded, some of the runners continued the torch run from the courthouse east on Texas Ave., south on South Market Street and down Youree Drive (Highway 1) to the Relay Station, 10281 Highway 1 South.

The torch run will resume from the Relay Station on Tuesday, May 16 at 7 a.m. as the northwest Louisiana leg makes its way south to Natchitoches where law enforcement there will continue the torch’s trek south to the Special Olympics Louisiana Summer Games in Hammond.

The law enforcement runners will carry the State Special Olympics torch from northwest Louisiana and will pass it off to runners from other law enforcement agencies all along the route as it makes its way to its final destination in Hammond in time for the start of the state games.

The annual run raises money for Special Olympics Louisiana and promotes this year’s Summer Games that will take place at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond on May 19-21.

View our gallery below: