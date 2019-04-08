Local office furniture company offering scholarships

Office Furniture Source, LLC has announced its Community of Excellence Scholarships.

These awards offer two outstanding graduating seniors the opportunity to help pay for their upper education costs.

“This is more than a scholarship. It is an investment in our future, our community, and youth,” the company said in an emailed statement.

The applications are available by clicking here, at the company’s website www.OfficeFurnitureSource.net or at their showroom and warehousem 2218 E. Texas St., Bossier City. Deadline to enter is 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019.