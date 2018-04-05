After 16 years of business, Consider the Lilies has closed up shop.

Owner Eddie Colvin announced the closure on his personal Facebook page March 26, saying the closure is due to situations beyond his control. Consider the Lilies opened at its new location inside Chinaberry’s Interiors Boutique eight months ago.

However, Chinaberry’s announced last month they were closing their doors after 13 years in business. A Facebook post dated March 16 announced the store’s closure.

Colvin said had he known the business would be closing, he would have never left his previous location.

“I was unaware that there were plans to sell the building and store when I moved in and signed my lease,” Colvin said.

Chinaberry’s owner, Liz Ferguson, declined the Bossier Press-Tribune’s request for an interview.

Colvin didn’t initially address Chinaberry’s closure on social media, but says their closing forced him to make some tough business decisions.

“I don’t feel like I’m in a place right now to move again,” Colvin said. “I was planning to end my career at this location. It seemed to be a great fit for our business and we were excited about our future there.”

Consider the Lilies opened in March 2002 next to Azarue’s on Benton Road. They moved to the corner of Benton Road and Shed Road in April 2005. Colvin kept his business there until August 2017 when the opportunity at Chinaberry’s opened up.

Colvin jumped at the chance to move his business, saying, at the time, it was an opportunity he simply couldn’t pass up.

Ongoing construction along the Shed Road corridor had slowed foot traffic into his shop. They were able to survive because they did a lot of business by phone, Colvin said.

The opportunity to move sort of fell into his lap. Not only was there more space to accommodate their growing floral business, but they had a room to showcase their wedding services.

Everything seemed to be working out great, Colvin said. There was some concern, however, when a ‘for sale’ sign popped up in front of their building in December.

“When I inquired about the sign, they said it had been for sale for years but there was no mention of closing the store,” Colvin said. “Then a few weeks ago, I got a text that they were closing the store.”

Colvin has considered his options — staying at their current location or trying to finance another move — but says neither are feasible at this time. Closing the business certainly was not an easy decision to make.

Although this chapter is over, Colvin said he’ll never be completely out of the floral business. He’s excited to continue his ministry as Worship Pastor at First Bossier.

“It’s not what I had planned, but I know God is faithful and I’m trusting in his plan for me, my family, and everyone involved,” he said. “I’ll definitely miss it. It’s been part of my life for 16 years. Our customers were awesome. We always tried to do what we could to be there for people in need. I can’t thank our customers enough for their support.”

Consider the Lilies received many awards and accolades through the years, which Colvin is very proud of. They include the 2007 Outstanding Business of the Year award from the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, numerous Locals Love Us awards, BPT Reader’s Choice awards and, most recently, SB Magazine’s Best Florist award for 2017.