Lorenza “Slick” Marshall

HAUGHTON, LA – Mr. Lorenza “Slick” Marshall, Age 60, entered into eternal rest on December 26, 2017.

Celebration of life services were held at 12:00pm on Saturday December 30, 2017 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 4054 Johnson-Koran Rd. in Haughton, LA. Rev. Paul Marshall officiated the services. Interment followed at Jerusalem Cemetery.

Mr. Marshall is survived by his wife of 21years; Rose Marshall, 2 sons, 5 daughters, father; Dave Marshall, 1 sister, 1 brother, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Open visitation was held on Friday December 29, 2017 at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA.