Louisiana Downs hit by theft of horse blood, urine test samples

Bossier City Police are investigating a theft at the city’s horse track that occurred earlier this year.

On Jan. 12, 2019, Bossier City Police officers responded to Harrah’s Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack after receiving a call that a theft had occurred at the location.

The responding officer found that a suspect or suspects entered into an office building and stole over three dozen race horse blood and urine test samples. The Crime Scene Investigations Unit processed the scene.

While the monetary value of the samples is minimal, the loss of information provided by the samples could cause the loss of tens of thousands of dollars to the business.

Bossier City Police detectives are working with the Louisiana Racing Commission on this active and ongoing investigation.

